Kyle Larson has been routinely atop the NASCAR odds board, which is the case again for Sunday's 2023 AdventHealth 400, which gets underway at 3 p.m. ET. He is the 9-2 favorite in the 2023 NASCAR at Kansas odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while Denny Hamlin and William Byron are 6-1. Larson has won two races so far this season and won at Kansas in 2021. Should you include him in your 2023 AdventHealth 400 bets?

Martin Truex Jr., who is 8-1 in the AdventHealth 400 odds, has had a top-10 finish in all but one of his Kansas starts since 2017. He swept both races at this track in 2017, so he will be confident as one of the 2023 AdventHealth 400 contenders.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1) and Kyle Larson's win at Martinsville (6-1). In Austin, it called Tyler Reddick one of its best values when he won for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 10 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Kyle Busch, even though he's a 14-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Kansas odds. Busch won at Kansas in 2021 and has six top-five finishes in his last nine starts at this track.

He finished third at Kansas last May and ranks eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. Busch has a pair of wins and five top-10s this year, so his age has not slowed him down yet. He is just two races removed from his win at Talladega Superspeedway, making him a strong value bet on Sunday.

Tyler Reddick, one of the Vegas favorites at 7-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10.

Reddick has been one of the most inconsistent drivers in the Cup Series this season, finishing outside the top 10 on seven occasions. He has been outside the top 15 in two of his last three races, so his current form does not match his price on the Kansas NASCAR odds board. Reddick has struggled at Kansas in recent years, with just one top 10 finish in his last six attempts.

Kyle Larson 9-2

Denny Hamlin 6-1

William Byron 6-1

Tyler Reddick 7-1

Christopher Bell 8-1

Martin Truex Jr. 8-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Ross Chastain 14-1

Bubba Wallace 15-1

Kevin Harvick 18-1

Joey Logano 20-1

Brad Keselowski 30-1

Daniel Suarez 35-1

Ty Gibbs 35-1

Josh Berry 50-1

Austin Cindric 75-1

Chris Buescher 75-1

Chase Briscoe 75-1

A.J. Allmendinger 100-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1

Erik Jones 100-1

Ryan Preece 125-1

Austin Dillon 125-1

Justin Haley 200-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Corey Lajoie 300-1

Noah Gragson 500-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Todd Gilliland 750-1

Ty Dillon 1000-1

JJ Yeley 2500-1

Brennan Poole 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1