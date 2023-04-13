Martinsville Speedway has been a fixture on the NASCAR schedule since 1949. The NASCAR Cup Series will make its first of two trips this season to the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped oval on Sunday for the 2023 NOCO 400, with the green flag dropping at 3 p.m. ET. Christopher Bell sits atop the NASCAR standings as he heads to NASCAR at Martinsville 2023 coming off a win in the Bristol Dirt Race last week. He'll hope to extend that lead at a track he feels comfortable on, having won the Xfinity 500 there last October.

He's one of four drivers listed as 6-1 co-favorites in the 2023 NOCO 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook along with Kyle Larson, William Byron and teammate Martin Truex Jr. But with seven different race winners already this season, many NASCAR bettors may consider targeting drivers further down the 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville odds board for their 2023 NOCO 400 bets. Before scouring the 2023 NOCO 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NOCO 400 picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), and Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1). Then it called Tyler Reddick one of its best values when he won in Austin for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping nine winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2023 NOCO 400 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville leaderboard.

Top 2023 NOCO 400 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Alex Bowman, even though he's an 18-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The soon-to-be 30-year-old has made the NASCAR playoffs the last five seasons and is already a seven-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series.

He's been top 10 in six of the eight races held so far this season and will be able to lean on a Hendrick Motorsports setup that has had plenty of success in recent years. The team has won three of the last five races at Martinsville, with Bowman winning the 2021 Xfinity 500 on a day where his team led 375 of the 500 laps run. See who else to back at SportsLine.

And a massive shocker: Christopher Bell, one of the Vegas favorites at 6-1, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 NOCO 400 starting lineup. Bell has an extensive dirt track background that he was able to lean on to win the Bristol Dirt Race last week and vault himself to the top of the NASCAR standings.

While he won the most recent race at Martinsville, he's only led laps in one other race and finished outside the top 10 in four of his six career starts on the iconic short track. Bell is an unquestionable talent, but with the Next-Gen car creating parity since the start of the 2022 season, it's hard to find value in the co-favorite here. See which other drivers to avoid at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2023 Martinsville NASCAR odds of 12-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the NOCO 400 2023? And which longshots are a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2023 Martinsville NASCAR leaderboard, all from the model that already called winners at the Clash, Duel and Pala Casino 400.

2023 NOCO 400 odds, lineup

See full 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville picks at SportsLine

Kyle Larson 6-1

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

William Byron 6-1

Christopher Bell 6-1

Denny Hamlin 7-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Ross Chastain 15-1

Brad Keselowski 18-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Kevin Harvick 20-1

Tyler Reddick 25-1

Josh Berry 25-1

Chase Briscoe 30-1

Ryan Preece 40-1

Bubba Wallace 40-1

Aric Almirola 40-1

Daniel Suarez 40-1

Chris Buescher 40-1

Austin Dillon 50-1

Ty Gibbs 60-1

Austin Cindric 60-1

A.J. Allmendinger 110-1

Erik Jones 125-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200-1

Justin Haley 250-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Harrison Burton 300-1

Noah Gragson 500-1

Todd Gilliland 500-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Ty Dillon 1500-1

Anthony Alfredo 2500-1

JJ Yeley 2500-1