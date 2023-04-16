The NASCAR Cup Series will visit Virginia for the second time in three weeks for the 2023 NOCO 400 on Sunday. Kyle Larson won at Richmond Raceway two weeks ago, while Martinsville Speedway will host Sunday's race on its 0.526-miles asphalt track. That makes NASCAR at Martinsville 2023 the shortest circuit in the Cup Series. In addition, the Martinsville NASCAR race had been 500 laps since 1956 until it was reduced to 400 last year, with William Byron claiming the checkered flag.

The NOCO 400 2023 begins at 3 p.m. ET. A quintet of drivers -- Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, Larson and Byron -- are all 13-2 co-favorites in the 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before scouring the 2023 NOCO 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NOCO 400 picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), and Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1). Then it called Tyler Reddick one of its best values when he won in Austin for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping nine winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2023 NOCO 400 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville leaderboard.

Top 2023 NOCO 400 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Kyle Busch, even though he's a 12-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. After nine straight top-10 finishes in the Cup Series championship race, Busch had an off-year in 2022, as he finished 13th. But he's off to a strong start this season, picking up his 61st career win at Fontana, and he sits in sixth place in NASCAR standings after eight weeks.

The two-time Cup Series champion has been a contender at Martinsville in both recent trips to the track and for most of his career. He has four top-10s in his last five Martinsville starts, and over his last 15 appearances there, he's finished in the top 10 all but three times. No active driver has more career top-fives (17) at "The Paperclip." The younger Busch brother has more short track wins (16) and top-fives (49) than any driver on the Cup Series circuit today, and that experience should serve him well on Sunday. See who else to back at SportsLine.

And a massive shocker: Christopher Bell, one of the Vegas favorites at 6-1, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 NOCO 400 starting lineup. Bell has an extensive dirt track background that he was able to lean on to win the Bristol Dirt Race last week and vault himself to the top of the NASCAR standings.

While he won the most recent race at Martinsville, he's only led laps in one other race and finished outside the top 10 in four of his six career starts on the iconic short track. Bell is an unquestionable talent, but with the Next-Gen car creating parity since the start of the 2022 season, it's hard to find value in the co-favorite here. See which other drivers to avoid at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2023 Martinsville NASCAR odds of 12-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the NOCO 400 2023? And which longshots are a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2023 Martinsville NASCAR leaderboard, all from the model that already called winners at the Clash, Duel and Pala Casino 400.

2023 NOCO 400 odds, lineup

See full 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville picks at SportsLine

Kyle Larson 6-1

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

William Byron 6-1

Christopher Bell 6-1

Denny Hamlin 7-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Ross Chastain 15-1

Brad Keselowski 18-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Kevin Harvick 20-1

Tyler Reddick 25-1

Josh Berry 25-1

Chase Briscoe 30-1

Ryan Preece 40-1

Bubba Wallace 40-1

Aric Almirola 40-1

Daniel Suarez 40-1

Chris Buescher 40-1

Austin Dillon 50-1

Ty Gibbs 60-1

Austin Cindric 60-1

A.J. Allmendinger 110-1

Erik Jones 125-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200-1

Justin Haley 250-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Harrison Burton 300-1

Noah Gragson 500-1

Todd Gilliland 500-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Ty Dillon 1500-1

Anthony Alfredo 2500-1

JJ Yeley 2500-1