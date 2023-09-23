The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs have reached the Round of 12, which begins in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday. The 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 takes place at Texas Motor Speedway, with the NASCAR at Texas 2023 green flag dropping at 3:30 p.m. ET. Drivers will battle over 267 laps, the new race distance. NASCAR at Texas 2023 is the first to be contested at 400 miles, as the race had been at 500 miles since 2005. The 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 odds have Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson as 5-1 co-favorites, and they are both former winners as well.

Tyler Reddick follows at 7-1, while NASCAR playoff points co-leaders William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. are both 8-1. Before scouring the 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Texas predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR Texas picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

All told, the model has nailed a whopping 13 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 predictions

For the 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, the model is high on Kyle Busch, even though he's a 14-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Texas odds. Busch is one of four drivers in the 2023 NASCAR at Texas starting lineup who have won this race before and is still alive in the Chase for the Cup. The other three -- Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick -- are the three biggest favorites and have single-digit odds, so there's immense value in backing Busch.

Busch's overall resume at Texas Motor Speedway also gives multiple reasons to factor him into your 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 bets. He has more wins (four) and top-fives (14) at the track than any other active driver and his average NASCAR Texas finish of 11.7 is third-best amongst active drivers (minimum five races). While crashes took him out of contention in his last two Texas starts, he had top-10s in his prior eight races at the track. Even with those crashes, Busch has led for multiple laps in seven of his last eight NASCAR at Texas starts. See who else to back at SportsLine.

And a massive shocker: Christopher Bell, one of the Vegas favorites at 9-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. Bell didn't have a strong run in his last trip to Texas Motor Speedway, as he blew a tire on two occasions, failed to complete half of the laps and finished in 34th place. While that came at last year's NASCAR at Texas race, his recent results also indicate there are better values in the 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 starting lineup.

Bell has won pole position in each of the three NASCAR playoffs races this year but has no victories to show for it, with an average finish of 11.3 in those races. He's winless over his last 21 starts and his lone victory over his last 30 races came on dirt. Bell's overall average finish at Texas Motor Speedway of 15.3 places him outside the top 10 among drivers in this year's NASCAR playoff field, and given his single-digit odds, he's a name to steer clear of this weekend. See which other drivers to avoid at SportsLine.

2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 odds, drivers, lineup

Denny Hamlin 5-1

Kyle Larson 5-1

Tyler Reddick 13-2

William Byron 8-1

Christopher Bell 9-1

Martin Truex Jr 9-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Chris Buescher 13-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Chase Elliott 18-1

Bubba Wallace 22-1

Ross Chastain 25-1

Joey Logano 28-1

Kevin Harvick 33-1

Ty Gibbs 33-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Erik Jones 55-1

Daniel Suarez 55-1

Aric Almirola 125-1

Carson Hocevar 150-1

Ricky Stenhouse 175-1

Michael McDowell 200-1

Austin Dillon 200-1

AJ Allmendinger 225-1

Chase Briscoe 350-1

Austin Cindric 350-1

Corey Lajoie 500-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Zane Smith 750-1

Ty Dillon 2500-1

JJ Yeley 2500-1

Todd Gilliland 2500-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1