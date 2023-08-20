Sunday's 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen will be the penultimate race of the regular season in the NASCAR Cup Series. With the NASCAR Playoffs just around the corner, the stakes will be high for NASCAR at Watkins Glen International, with the green flag dropping at 3 p.m. ET. The seven-turn, 2.454-mile road course first appeared on the NASCAR schedule in 1957 and has hosted a race annually since 1986. Chase Elliott won back-to-back races at Watkins Glen in 2018 and 2019 and he likely needs a victory to get into the playoffs after missing six races with a broken leg. He's the 13-4 favorite in the 2023 NASCAR at Watkins Glen odds, followed by teammate Kyle Larson, who has won the last two NASCAR races at Watkins Glen, at 5-1.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

All told, the model has nailed a whopping 13 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen predictions

For the 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen, the model is high on Michael McDowell, even though he's a 12-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Watkins Glen odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 38-year-old is in his 16th season in the NASCAR Cup Series and on his way to making his second postseason appearance after taking the checkered flag at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last week.

McDowell was dominant at The Brickyard, leading 54 of 82 laps on his way to a second career NASCAR Cup Series victory. It was his sixth top-10 finish of the season and in the other three road races this year, he's finished 12th in Austin, seventh in Sonoma and seventh in the Chicago Street Race. McDowell has found his rhythm on road courses and should be able to lean on the setup that took him to victory lane last week again at The Glen. See who else to back at SportsLine.

And a massive shocker: The model says Tyler Reddick, one of the Vegas favorites at 8-1, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen starting lineup. After earning the first three wins of his career during the 2022 NASCAR season, Reddick has punched his ticket into the NASCAR Playoffs with another win this season, but it's been a rollercoaster overall.

He's finished outside the top 10 in 14 of his 24 starts so far and landed outside the top 15 in eight of his last 12 starts. Reddick has proven himself to be a capable road racer, but he's only led two laps in two Cup starts at Watkins Glen. There's not much track history to suggest he's earned his status as one of the favorites this week. See which other drivers to avoid at SportsLine.

2023 Go Bowling at The Glen odds, drivers, lineup

2023 Go Bowling at The Glen odds, drivers, lineup

Chase Elliott 13-4

Kyle Larson 5-1

Martin Truex Jr. 15-2

Tyler Reddick 8-1

Daniel Suarez 10-1

Christopher Bell 12-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Michael McDowell 12-1

Ty Gibbs 17-1

A.J. Allmendinger 17-1

Denny Hamlin 18-1

William Byron 18-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Chase Briscoe 35-1

Austin Cindric 35-1

Joey Logano 40-1

Kevin Harvick 60-1

Ryan Blaney 60-1

Ross Chastain 60-1

Brad Keselowski 70-1

Justin Haley 125-1

Todd Gilliland 125-1

Bubba Wallace 200-1

Austin Dillon 200-1

Erik Jones 250-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Aric Almirola 300-1

Ryan Preece 350-1

Mike Rockenfeller 500-1

Cole Custer 750-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Andy Lally 2000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

Ty Dillon 5000-1