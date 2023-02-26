Kyle Busch will attempt to break a tie for most wins in the race when he gets behind the wheel Sunday for the 2023 Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Cal. Busch captured the checkered flag in the 2019 running of the race to pull even with Jeff Gordon, Matt Kenseth and Jimmie Johnson with three victories apiece. The 37-year-old, who is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, also won at Fontana in 2005 and was runner-up or third on the track six times. Busch is one of seven drivers listed at +100 while two-time race winner Kyle Larson, who took the checkered flag last year, is the +500 favorite in the latest 2023 Pala Casino 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Denny Hamlin is listed +850 and Chase Elliott rounds out the top 2023 NASCAR at Fontana contenders at +900.The 2023 Pala Casino 400 start time is at 3:30 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the 2023 NASCAR at Fontana predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 Pala Casino picks.

Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Elliott, won the YellaWood 500 last October at +1200 odds.

He also correctly predicted Elliott to win the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at +550 odds and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 odds the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed tickets.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Fontana 2023 race. He's sharing his winner and projected 2023 Pala Casino 400 leaderboard right here.

2023 NASCAR Fontana expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is fading Martin Truex Jr., even though he is among the race favorites at 10-1. In fact, Roberts says Truex, who won this race five years ago and began 2023 with a victory in the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum exhibition, barely cracks the top 20.

"Truex had one of the more dominant performances at Fontana in 2018, as he started from the pole, won the first two stages and took the checkered flag. He led 125 laps after finishing fourth and leading 73 laps a year earlier," Roberts told SportsLine. "However, those were his only top-five finishes in 21 Cup Series starts at Fontana." See who else to fade here.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Bubba Wallace, even though he's a 30-1 long shot in the latest 2023 Pala Casino 400 odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 29-year-old from Alabama has come out of the gate slowly this year, finishing 22nd in the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum and 20th following a wreck in last weekend's season-opening Daytona 500. However, Wallace is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he set career-highs with five top-five finishes and 10 top-10s.

"Wallace is a strong contender to me, just because of what he did by finishing second at Michigan on Aug. 7 and winning at Kansas on Sept. 11," Roberts told SportsLine." Those two tracks are good barometers for this race." See who else to back here.

How to make 2023 Pala Casino 400 picks

Roberts is high on a huge longshot who has "a better shot to win than half of the 10 drivers posted as 10-1 favorites or better." This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2023 Pala Casino 400? And which longshot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2023 NASCAR at Fontana leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2023 Pala Casino 500 odds

See full NASCAR at Fontana picks at SportsLine

Kyle Larson +500

Denny Hamlin +850

Chase Elliott +900

Christopher Bell +1000

Ryan Blaney +1000

Kyle Busch +1000

Ross Chastain +1000

Joey Logano +1000

Tyler Reddick +1000

Martin Truex Jr. +1000

William Byron +1200

Kevin Harvick +1800

Alex Bowman +2000

Erik Jones +2500

Bubba Wallace +3000

Chase Briscoe +3500

Daniel Suarez +3500

Austin Dillon +4000

Ty Gibbs +5000

Brad Keselowski +5000

Ryan Preece +5000

A.J. Allmendinger +7500

Aric Almirola +7500

Austin Cindric +7500

Noah Gragson +7500

Chris Buescher +10000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +12500

Justin Haley +20000

Michael McDowell +30000

Harrison Burton +50000

Ty Dillon +75000

Todd Gilliland +100000

Corey LaJoie +100000

BJ McLeod +250000

Cody Ware +250000

J.J. Yeley +250000