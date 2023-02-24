After a preseason exhibition in Los Angeles followed by the season-opening Daytona 500 in Florida, NASCAR is heading back to Southern California for the 2023 Pala Casino 400. Hosted at Auto Club Speedway, the race has seen five repeat winners over its 25-year history, including California natives Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Larson. However, NASCAR at Fontana hasn't seen a back-to-back winner since Kyle Busch in 2014, a feat last year's champion, Larson, will try to do. As the 5-1 favorite, Larson is one of three drivers to have single-digit 2023 NASCAR at Fontana odds, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

The latest 2023 Pala Casino 400 odds have Denny Hamlin at 17-2, Chase Elliott at 9-1, and Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as a 125-1 underdog. Before scouring the 2023 Pala Casino 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Fontana predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Pala Casino 400 picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 13 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Fontana 2023 race. They're sharing their best bets at SportsLine.

2023 Pala Casino 400 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Pala Casino 400 prop bets: They are backing Tyler Reddick to finish better than Kevin Harvick (-125). Reddick led for a race-high 90 laps in last year's edition, first grabbing the lead in the 11th lap and last leading in lap No. 151. However, a blown tire did him in with the final results, although he did win both stages.

Harvick had five top-fives over his last eight NASCAR at Fontana races while with Chevrolet, but hasn't experienced the same success since switching to Ford in 2017. He has just one top-five finish, no stage wins and has led for only one lap total across five starts. The raw stats favor Reddick on Sunday, while Bobbitt and Greco also note the advanced analytics also back Reddick over Harvick.

"Harvick lags behind Reddick in all of the speed metrics, but did bag up a win at Michigan last season," Bobbitt and Greco told SportsLine. "All things considered, we like having the fence in play at this track, and feel it better suits Reddick's driving style." See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

2023 Pala Casino 400 odds

Kyle Larson 5-1

Denny Hamlin 17-2

Chase Elliott 9-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Tyler Reddick 10-1

Martin Truex Jr 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Christopher Bell 10-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

William Byron 12-1

Kevin Harvick 18-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Bubba Wallace 30-1

Daniel Suarez 35-1

Chase Briscoe 40-1

Austin Dillon 40-1

Ty Gibbs 50-1

Ryan Preece 50-1

Brad Keselowski 50-1

Noah Gragson 75-1

Austin Cindric 75-1

A.J. Allmendinger 75-1

Aric Almirola 75-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1

Justin Haley 200-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Ty Dillon 750-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 1000-1

BJ McLeod 2500-1

JJ Yeley 2500-1

Cody Ware 2500-1