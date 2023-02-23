NASCAR begins its early-season West Coast swing this week at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. The 2023 Pala Casino 400 will take place on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET, the first of three straight Cup Series races happening west of the Mississippi. Last year's event saw 32 lead changes before Kyle Larson claimed his second NASCAR at Fontana victory. A California native, Larson is the 5-1 favorite according to the latest 2023 Pala Casino 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Denny Hamlin is 17-2, followed by Chase Elliott (9-1). Kyle Busch, a three-time winner at this event, is among seven drivers at 10-1 in the 2023 NASCAR at California odds. Before scouring the 2023 Pala Casino 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Fontana predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Pala Casino 400 picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 13 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Fontana 2023 race. They're sharing their best bets at SportsLine.

2023 Pala Casino 400 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Pala Casino 400 prop bets: They are backing Tyler Reddick to finish better than Kevin Harvick (-125). Reddick dominated this race last year, winning both stages and leading three times as many laps (90) as any other driver. But a tire blowout, subsequent crash and a sudden numbness in his legs caused him to finish 24th.

Harvick has been no slouch at Auto Club Speedway himself, with top-10s in his last three starts. But over his last five races at the track, he's led for a total of just one lap, so he hasn't been as competitive as his finishes indicate. Harvick is also coming off a disappointing 15th place finish in last year's Cup Series, which may have played a part in him announcing that this will be his final full-time season.

"In our dataset, Reddick ranks sixth in average fast laps, seventh in average laps led, and ninth in average running position on comparable tracks," Bobbitt and Greco told SportsLine. "Reddick also finished in the top five in three of the six races it's comprised of, and it should have been four." See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at California predictions

In addition to their prop picks, Bobbitt and Greco have also identified three huge NASCAR longshots they love to win it all. They all return at least 33-1, so anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the Pala Casino 400 2023? And which longshots stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2023 NASCAR at California picks and best bets from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers that are up $23,000, and find out.

2023 Pala Casino 400 odds

See full NASCAR at Pala Casino 400 picks at SportsLine

Kyle Larson 5-1

Denny Hamlin 17-2

Chase Elliott 9-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Tyler Reddick 10-1

Martin Truex Jr 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Christopher Bell 10-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

William Byron 12-1

Kevin Harvick 18-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Bubba Wallace 30-1

Daniel Suarez 35-1

Chase Briscoe 40-1

Austin Dillon 40-1

Ty Gibbs 50-1

Ryan Preece 50-1

Brad Keselowski 50-1

Noah Gragson 75-1

Austin Cindric 75-1

A.J. Allmendinger 75-1

Aric Almirola 75-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1

Justin Haley 200-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Ty Dillon 750-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 1000-1

BJ McLeod 2500-1

JJ Yeley 2500-1

Cody Ware 2500-1