After spending 15 years racing for Joe Gibbs Racing in a Toyota, Kyle Busch made the switch to Richard Childress Racing and Chevrolet during the offseason. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is seeing immediate results. Busch captured his 61st career Cup victory last week in Fontana and heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday for the 2023 Pennzoil 400. Busch scored his only win in Las Vegas at the 2009 Shelby 427, but he's hoping his early-season speed will make him a contender when the green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Busch is a 6-1 co-favorite with Kyle Larson, who won the first race in Las Vegas of 2021, in the latest 2023 Pennzoil 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Meanwhile, defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has three wins at Las Vegas since 2019 and is 9-1 in this week's NASCAR odds. Before scouring the 2023 Pennzoil 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Las Vegas predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Pennzoil 400 picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), and Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1). It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping nine winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

One surprise: the model is high on William Byron, even though he's a 12-1 long shot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Byron is off to a slow start this season, finishing 34th after a crash at Daytona and 25th last week in Fontana. However, it's only a matter of time before the 25-year-old bounces back.

Byron has been in the NASCAR playoffs the last four seasons and scored a win the last three seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series. That includes a two-win season in 2022 in which he finished a career-best sixth in the NASCAR standings. Byron has led in six of the last eight races run at LVMS and is coming off a fifth-place finish in the spring race there last season. See who else to back at SportsLine.

And a massive shocker: Ross Chastain, one of the top Vegas favorites at 8-1, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 Pennzoil 400 starting lineup. After becoming one of the most polarizing figures in the sport during a rapid rise to fame in 2022, Chastain enters the third race on the NASCAR schedule as the points-leader thanks to a pair of top-10 finishes.

However, Chastain couldn't find his way to victory lane in either of those races despite leading six laps at Daytona and a race-high 91 in Fontana last week. Despite having the most dominant car in Las Vegas last season, Chastain failed to get to victory lane in either race and had finished 20th or worse in his previous seven starts there. See which other drivers to avoid at SportsLine.

Kyle Busch 6-1

Kyle Larson 6-1

Ross Chastain 8-1

Joey Logano 8-1

Martin Truex Jr. 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Chase Elliott 11-1

Christopher Bell 12-1

William Byron 12-1

Kevin Harvick 15-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Tyler Reddick 20-1

Daniel Suarez 25-1

Bubba Wallace 28-1

Austin Dillon 35-1

Brad Keselowski 40-1

Chase Briscoe 40-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Austin Cindric 50-1

A.J. Allmendinger 75-1

Noah Gragson 75-1

Ty Gibbs 75-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Ryan Preece 125-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1

Harrison Burton 250-1

Justin Haley 300-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Corey Lajoie 750-1

Ty Dillon 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 1000-1

J.J. Yeley 2500-1

Cody Ware 2500-1

B.J. McLeod 2500-1