Las Vegas Motor Speedway has been a stop on the NASCAR schedule since 1998, and the 1.5-mile oval began hosting races biannually in 2018. Now, the NASCAR Cup Series will return to Sin City on Sunday for the 2023 Pennzoil 400, with the 2023 NASCAR at Las Vegas race scheduled to go 267 laps. The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET. Joey Logano won the playoff race in Las Vegas last season on his way to winning the NASCAR Cup Series championship and will seek a fourth win at Las Vegas this week.

The latest 2023 Pennzoil 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Logano at 8-1 along with current points leader Ross Chastain. However, Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch sit atop the 2023 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds as 6-1 co-favorites. Before scouring the 2023 Pennzoil 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Las Vegas predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Pennzoil 400 picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 13 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Last week, they nailed Kyle Busch as the outright winner in Fontana for an 11-1 payout. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Las Vegas 2023 race. They're sharing their best bets at SportsLine.

2023 Pennzoil 400 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Pala Casino 400 prop bets: They are backing Ross Chastain to finish better than Kyle Larson (-110). Chastain burst onto the scene last year, taking advantage of the parity created by NASCAR's Next-Gen car by winning twice and finishing second in the NASCAR standings. He also created one of the top moments in NASCAR history when he rode the wall through Turns 3 and 4 in Martinsville in the penultimate race of the season to edge Denny Hamlin at the line and sneak into the series-finale.

Now, he's atop the NASCAR standings after a ninth-place finish at Daytona and a third last week in Fontana. Chastain has finished top 10 or better in his last six races and been top four in five of his last seven starts. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson got caught up in a crash in Daytona that led to an 18th-place finish and then went 16 laps down before finishing 29th last week.

Ultimately, Larson seems to be working through some early-season issues, while Chastain appears to have his Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet well-oiled. Chastain had a better track record in Las Vegas last season in the Next-Gen Car, leading a total of 151 laps in two races and finishing third in the spring race and second in the fall race. Larson finished second in the spring race after leading 27 laps, but never made it to the front in the fall and finished 35th. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Las Vegas predictions

In addition to their prop picks, Bobbitt and Greco have also identified two huge NASCAR longshots they love to win it all. They all return at least 30-1, so anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the Pennzoil 400 2023? And which longshots stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2023 NASCAR at Las Vegas picks and best bets from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers that are up $23,000, and find out.

2023 Pennzoil 400 odds

See full NASCAR at Pennzoil 400 picks at SportsLine

Kyle Busch 6-1

Kyle Larson 6-1

Ross Chastain 8-1

Joey Logano 8-1

Martin Truex Jr. 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Christopher Bell 12-1

William Byron 12-1

Kevin Harvick 15-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Tyler Reddick 20-1

Daniel Suarez 25-1

Bubba Wallace 28-1

Austin Dillon 35-1

Brad Keselowski 40-1

Chase Briscoe 40-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Austin Cindric 50-1

A.J. Allmendinger 75-1

Noah Gragson 75-1

Ty Gibbs 75-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Ryan Preece 125-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1

Harrison Burton 250-1

Justin Haley 300-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Corey Lajoie 750-1

Ty Dillon 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 1000-1

J.J. Yeley 2500-1

Cody Ware 2500-1

B.J. McLeod 2500-1