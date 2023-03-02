The 75th anniversary season for the NASCAR Cup Series is off and running. Sunday will mark the third race of the season, the 2023 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 1.5-mile oval has been a regular stop on the NASCAR schedule since 1998 and a biannual venue on the top circuit since 2018. Brad Keselowski is a three-time winner in Las Vegas, and the 35-time NASCAR Cup Series winner and 2012 champion will hope he can use a familiar venue to build on an improved season with RFK Racing.

The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET on the 1.5-mile oval and Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson are the 6-1 co-favorites in the 2023 Pennzoil 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Keselowski is a 40-1 longshot. The latest 2023 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds have the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano and runner-up Ross Chastain both at 8-1. Before scouring the 2023 Pennzoil 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Las Vegas predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Pennzoil 400 picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 13 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Last week, they nailed Kyle Busch as the outright winner in Fontana for an 11-1 payout. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Pala Casino 400 prop bets: They are backing Ross Chastain to finish better than Kyle Larson (-110). Chastain burst onto the scene with a second-place finish in the 2022 NASCAR standings, famously riding the wall in Martinsville during the penultimate race of the season to nip Denny Hamlin at the finish line and sneak into the Final Four.

Chastain has followed that impressive season up with a pair of impressive starts in 2023 and enters the third weekend of the season sitting atop the NASCAR standings. He led six laps and finished ninth in the Daytona 500 and had the most dominant car last week in Fontana, leading 91 laps on his way to a third-place finish.

"As far as comparable track data, Ross Chastain has the most fast laps turned in our dataset (19.1), most laps led (48.3), and best average running position (7.5). We call that the trifecta of awesome," Bobbitt and Greco told SportsLine. "Chastain was absolutely dominant last weekend, leading 91 laps and turning 22 fasties." See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

Kyle Busch 6-1

Kyle Larson 6-1

Ross Chastain 8-1

Joey Logano 8-1

Martin Truex Jr. 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Chase Elliott 11-1

Christopher Bell 12-1

William Byron 12-1

Kevin Harvick 15-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Tyler Reddick 20-1

Daniel Suarez 25-1

Bubba Wallace 28-1

Austin Dillon 35-1

Brad Keselowski 40-1

Chase Briscoe 40-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Austin Cindric 50-1

A.J. Allmendinger 75-1

Noah Gragson 75-1

Ty Gibbs 75-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Ryan Preece 125-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1

Harrison Burton 250-1

Justin Haley 300-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Corey Lajoie 750-1

Ty Dillon 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 1000-1

J.J. Yeley 2500-1

Cody Ware 2500-1

B.J. McLeod 2500-1