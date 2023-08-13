Tyler Reddick will try to retain his crown at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course when he takes part in the 2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on Sunday. The 27-year-old Californian finished 21st in the inaugural race in 2021, but captured the checkered flag last year after leading 38 laps. Three of Reddick's four career NASCAR Cup Series victories have come on road courses, including one at the Circuit of the Americas earlier this season. Reddick is +500, while Martin Truex Jr. is the +450 favorite in the latest 2023 NASCAR at the Brickyard odds.

Shane Van Gisbergen, who won the Chicago street race last month in his only previous Cup Series appearance, is +600 and Chase Elliott is +700 in the 2023 NASCAR at Indianapolis starting lineup. Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell round out the top 2023 Verizon 200 contenders at +1100. The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard 2023 start time is 2:30 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at the Brickyard predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 Verizon 200 picks of your own.

Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Denny Hamlin, won the HighPoint.com 400 three weeks ago at +500. He also predicted Truex's victory at +650 in the Crayon 301 the previous week and Ross Chastain's triumph at +1000 in the Ally 400 in June. In addition, Roberts correctly called Larson's win at +650 in the NASCAR All-Star Race in May and nailed the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner in March by hitting Reddick's victory at +1000.

The expert also correctly predicted Elliott to win the YellaWood 500 at +1200 last October and the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at +550 and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed ticket after ticket.

One shocker: Roberts is fading Christopher Bell, even though he is one of the top 2023 NASCAR at the Brickyard contenders at +1100. In fact, Roberts says Bell, who is tied for third in the Cup Series with 11 top-10 finishes this season, doesn't even crack the top 10.

"His best run (on a road course) this season was at Chicago, where he led a race-high 37 laps and won the first two stages," Roberts told SportsLine. "But he finished 18th, beginning a stretch during which he's been 13th or worse in five of six starts." See who else to fade here.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Austin Cindric, even though he's a +2800 longshot in the latest 2023 Verizon 200 odds. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year has been 12th or worse in 16 of his last 17 starts, but he recorded a sixth-place finish in the Chicago street race during that span. Cindric is one of two drivers who have posted a top-10 in the first two editions of this race, as he was ninth in 2021 and runner-up last year.

"This is the driver I recommend throwing $5 on because he's in NASCAR due to his road skills and he's desperate to make the playoffs with only three races remaining," Roberts told SportsLine. "He was sixth at both COTA and Chicago. You'll waste $5 on far worse things this weekend." See who else to back here.

Martin Truex Jr. +450

Tyler Reddick +500

Shane Van Gisbergen +600

Chase Elliott +750

Christopher Bell +1100

Kyle Busch +1100

Kyle Larson +1100

A.J. Allmendinger +1600

William Byron +1600

Denny Hamlin +1600

Brodie Kostecki +1800

Chris Buescher +2200

Daniel Suarez +2200

Ross Chastain +2800

Austin Cindric +2800

Michael McDowell +3000

Kamui Kobayashi +4000

Joey Logano +4000

Ryan Blaney +4500

Ty Gibbs +4500

Alex Bowman +6500

Chase Briscoe +6500

Kevin Harvick +6500

Brad Keselowski +7500

Justin Haley +8000

Jenson Button +12500

Austin Dillon +20000

Todd Gilliland +20000

Erik Jones +20000

Bubba Wallace +20000

Harrison Burton +27500

Aric Almirola +30000

Ryan Preece +40000

Corey LaJoie +50000

Mike Rockenfeller +50000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000

Josh Bilicki +150000

Ty Dillon +150000

Andy Lally +150000