The 2024 Daytona 500 promises plenty of excitement for NASCAR fans everywhere. Ryan Blaney enters the 2024 NASCAR schedule as the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion after recording three wins and 18 top-10 finishes last season. Now, Blaney will look to carry that momentum into the 2024 Daytona 500, which gets underway from Daytona International Speedway on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Blaney is 11-1 in the 2024 Daytona 500 odds, while Brad Keselowski is the 19-2 favorite. Defending champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is a 30-1 longshot. Before making any 2024 Daytona 500 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com and chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion that he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR media credential and will be covering the 2024 Daytona 500 live.

Taranto also moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing. The NASCAR expert publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column and famously called Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022. Anybody who followed those insights scored significant wins with a pair of longshot winners.

2024 Daytona 500 expert picks

For the 2024 Daytona 500, Taranto is high on William Byron, even though he's a 16-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Byron has racked up 10 career victories, the most recent coming in September 2023 at Texas Motor Speedway. Byron's first victory on the NASCAR Cup Series was at Daytona International Speedway at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in August 2020, so he knows what it takes to win at this historic track.

He's also coming off a third-place finish in the NASCAR standings last season, leading all drivers with six wins. Taranto expects Byron will carry that momentum into Sunday's race. "When last year's Daytona 500 looked like it was shaping up to be a duel between RFK Racing and Richard Childress Racing, Byron got lost in the shuffle despite shadowing the top four and having a chance to win himself," Taranto told SportsLine. "That foreshadowed the best year of his Cup career, as he won a series-leading six races in 2023 and made it to the Championship 4 for the very first time. I expect Byron to have a good car for Speedweeks yet again, as he has since 2019 when he won the pole and led 44 laps."

Another surprise: Taranto is fading 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson (15-1). Larson is arguably NASCAR's most dominant driver over the last three years, winning the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship, finishing ninth in 2022, finishing as the runner-up in 2023, and piling up 17 victories in the process. However, there's not much in his history at superspeedways that would justify him being this high on the 2024 Daytona 500 odds board.

Larson only has five career top-10s in 19 starts at Daytona International Speedway and only has one career top-five finish in 37 starts overall at superspeedways in the NASCAR Cup Series. He hasn't finished better than 18th in his last five starts at Daytona despite starting three of those races on the pole, one on the outside row and the other in seventh. Close-quarters racing at 200 mph hasn't been his strong suit, a big reason why Taranto isn't biting at this price. See what other NASCAR picks he likes at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Daytona 500 predictions

2024 Daytona 500 odds

Brad Keselowski 19-2

Kyle Busch 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Ryan Blaney 11-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Chase Elliott 14-1

Chris Buescher 15-1

Kyle Larson 15-1

William Byron 16-1

Bubba Wallace 20-1

Christopher Bell 22-1

Ty Gibbs 25-1

Martin Truex Jr. 25-1

Ross Chastain 28-1

Austin Cindric 28-1

Austin Dillon 28-1

Erik Jones 28-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 30-1

Tyler Reddick 30-1

Chase Briscoe 35-1

Michael McDowell 40-1

Josh Berry 40-1

Ryan Preece 45-1

Daniel Suarez 50-1

Harrison Burton 60-1

Justin Haley 60-1

Corey Lajoie 60-1

Jimmie Johnson 60-1

Noah Gragson 60-1

John Hunter Nemechek 60-1

Carson Hocevar 65-1

AJ Allmendinger 65-1

Todd Gilliland 70-1

David Ragan 75-1

Zane Smith 75-1

Riley Herbst 85-1

Daniel Hemric 90-1

Anthony Alfredo 150-1

Kaz Grala 150-1

BJ McLeod 250-1