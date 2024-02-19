DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Just a short way away from the beach that became one of the major showcases of the power of the automobile, the Daytona International Speedway has served as one of the world's greatest and unmistakably American cathedrals of speed. And no race it holds all year is more unmistakably its own than the one that bears its very name.

After rain all day Sunday forced the race to be postponed, Monday afternoon marks the 66th running of the Daytona 500, the biggest prize in all of stock car racing and the season-opening race for the NASCAR Cup Series. The rainout Sunday marks the third time in race history it has been postponed to Monday, all of which have come since 2012. Matt Kenseth won the first-ever Daytona 500 run on Monday evening in 2012, while Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag just four years ago in the rain-delayed 2020 race.

It's a loaded field for the sport's most historic race. Joey Logano, who won this race in 2015, is in pole position to start the race as he looks to hold off last year's winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Plus, drivers like Denny Hamlin and Jimmie Johnson look to add more hardware to their trophy cases from further back in the field. And defending Cup champion Ryan Blaney looks to get his year started the right way.

It's a busy weekend as the season kicks off with arguably the biggest race of the season. Be sure to stay up to date with all the happenings around Daytona Beach with our coverage of the race -- including the updated start time -- which you can catch up on below. Bookmark this page as it will be updated with the latest race info and news through the checkered flag on Sunday.

Daytona 500 pace laps

Daytona 500 info

Date: Monday, Feb. 19

Location: Daytona International Speedway -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Daytona 500 starting lineup

#22 - Joey Logano #34 - Michael McDowell #45 - Tyler Reddick #20 - Christopher Bell #9 - Chase Elliott #2 - Austin Cindric #48 - Alex Bowman #11 - Denny Hamlin #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #21 - Harrison Burton #99 - Daniel Suarez #71 - Zane Smith (R) #54 - Ty Gibbs #6 - Brad Keselowski #5 - Kyle Larson #24 - William Byron #17 - Chris Buescher #14 - Chase Briscoe #1 - Ross Chastain #51 - Justin Haley #84 - Jimmie Johnson #23 - Bubba Wallace #41 - Ryan Preece #36 - Kaz Grala #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #7 - Corey LaJoie #4 - Josh Berry (R) #38 - Todd Gilliland #12 - Ryan Blaney #3 - Austin Dillon #8 - Kyle Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #15 - RIley Herbst #31 - Daniel Hemric #10 - Noah Gragson #62 - Anthony Alfredo #60 - David Ragan

Failed to qualify: B.J. McLeod, J.J. Yeley

