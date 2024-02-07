The 2024 Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Daytona International Speedway as the NASCAR Cup Series starts its season with a bang by holding its biggest event. The Great American Race first ran in 1959 and the green flag will drop on the 66th running of the Daytona 500 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The Daytona 500 starting grid will be determined on Wednesday and Thursday the week of the race, with individual qualifying determining the front row and the Bluegreen Vacations Daytona Duels determining the rest of the 2024 Daytona 500 field.

Denny Hamlin (three) and Jimmie Johnson (two) are the only active drivers to win the Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing more than once. Hamlin is a 12-1 co-favorite in the 2024 Daytona 500 odds, while Johnson is a 60-1 longshot as a part-time driver at age 48. Before scouring the 2024 Daytona 500 starting lineup and making any 2024 NASCAR at Daytona predictions, be sure to see the latest 2024 Daytona 500 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

All told, the model has nailed a whopping 15 winners since 2021 and nine last year alone. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2024 Daytona 500 predictions

For the 2024 Daytona 500, we can tell you the model is high on Kyle Busch, even though he's a 16-1 longshot in the latest 2024 NASCAR at Daytona odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. A two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 63-time winner in the sport's top circuit, Busch is still chasing that elusive first Daytona 500 win to round out his NASCAR Hall of Fame resume.

Busch led at least five laps in nine of his last 10 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway, so he certainly knows how to work his way towards the front of the crowd. He was also the runner-up in the 2019 Daytona 500 after leading 37 laps and he'll be eager to work his way back into position to score a win that could help cement his legacy as one of the greatest of all-time.

Another massive shocker: Chris Buescher, one of the Vegas co-favorites at 12-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in the 2024 Daytona 500 starting lineup. A rogue winner at Pocono in 2016, Buescher broke back through for his second victory at Bristol in 2022 and then had a three-win season in 2023 where he finished seventh in the NASCAR standings.

That included a win at the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 but he only led two laps in that race and he's failed to finish seven of his 16 career starts at Daytona. He's also managed five top-five finishes at Daytona but he'll be treated differently in the NASCAR Cup Series now that he's established himself as a title contender and the model is fading his co-favorite status. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

2024 Daytona 500 odds, drivers, lineup

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Denny Hamlin 12-1

Chris Buescher 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

William Byron 16-1

Kyle Busch 16-1

Bubba Wallace 18-1

Christopher Bell 20-1

Kyle Larson 22-1

Ty Gibbs 25-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 25-1

Martin Truex Jr. 25-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Ross Chastain 28-1

Austin Cindric 28-1

Austin Dillon 28-1

Tyler Reddick 28-1

Ryan Preece 30-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Chase Briscoe 30-1

Michael McDowell 40-1

Josh Berry 40-1

Daniel Suarez 40-1

Carson Hocevar 55-1

John Hunter Nemechek 55-1

Harrison Burton 60-1

Justin Haley 60-1

Jimmie Johnson 60-1

Noah Gragson 60-1

Corey Lajoie 65-1

Todd Gilliland 65-1

Anthony Alfredo 75-1

David Ragan 75-1

A.J. Allmendinger 75-1

Riley Herbst 80-1

Daniel Hemric 100-1

Zane Smith 100-1

Kaz Grala 100-1

B.J. McLeod 200-1