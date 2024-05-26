Joey Logano was about as good as it gets at last weekend's NASCAR All-Star Race. The 34-year-old led 199 of 200 laps en route to winning the NASCAR All-Star Race and now he'll try to stave off another deep NASCAR DFS driver pool at the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Logano took home $1 million for his victory last weekend. Should you use him in NASCAR DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings for the Coca-Cola 600 2024? Logano has finished outside the top 15 in each of his last three Coca-Cola 600 races, so you'll want to note that when forming a NASCAR DFS strategy.

Ryan Blaney won last year's Coca-Cola 600 but he's yet to win a race this season, which should certainly factor into your NASCAR DFS strategy. Kyle Larson, who is the favorite to win the 2024 Coca-Cola 600, is running in the Indianapolis 500 earlier in the day, so could fatigue be a reason to keep him out of NASCAR Fantasy lineups in a loaded Coca-Cola 600 driver pool? Before locking in your 2024 Coca-Cola 600 DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel, and Fantasy NASCAR projections, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Charlotte DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

The model correctly predicted winners in two playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

Top 2024 Coca-Cola 600 DFS picks, lineup advice

One of McClure's top NASCAR at Charlotte DFS picks is Ross Chastain ($8,200 on both DraftKings and FanDuel). The 31-year-old finished seventh at last weekend's NASCAR All-Star Race and despite that being his first finish inside the top 10 since March 24, he's been a consistent finisher ahead of the median. Chastain has finished between 11th and 15th in five of seven races before finishing seventh last weekend. Overall, he has finished in the top 15 in 10 of 14 starts this season.

Chastain is 10th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings after finishing ninth last year and second the year before. Chastain had 25 top-five finishes in 2022 and 2023, including his 15 top-five results in 2022 being two more than anyone else in the NASCAR Cup Series. Chastain comes at a reasonable price tag on both DraftKings and FanDuel given his consistency over the last three years. McClure sees value in using him in NASCAR DFS picks on Sunday. You can see the rest of McClure's Coca-Cola 600 DFS picks at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Coca-Cola 600 Fantasy NASCAR rankings, projections

One sleeper McClure is targeting in his 2024 Coca-Cola 600 Fantasy lineups is Ty Gibbs. He is a 16-1 longshot to win the Coca-Cola 600, but the model projects him to make a run at the title. Gibbs won the NASCAR All-Star Open Race to qualify for the main event later that evening last weekend. He finished 13th in the All-Star Race after placing second at the Goodyear 400 the week before. The 21-year-old led 34 laps at Darlington before finishing second and he's seventh in the NASCAR Cup Series standings in just his second full-time season racing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Gibbs, of Joe Gibbs Racing and grandson of owner Joe Gibbs, has proven to be worthy of his spot on the team rather than just relying on the family name. He's been one of the most consistent drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series driver pool this season with seven top-10 finishes. Only two drivers have more than seven top-10 showings this year. Gibbs won at Charlotte Motor Speedway in his first race there in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021 and finished in the top five in each of his three Xfinity races there. This race will be twice as many laps as those, but he should feel comfortable on the track and he's the type of driver that can provide you an edge in NASCAR Fantasy picks as he likely won't be owned in as many Fantasy lineups as top drivers. You can see the rest of McClure's Coca-Cola 600 Fantasy NASCAR picks at SportsLine.

How to make Coca-Cola 600 2024 picks, longshot bets

