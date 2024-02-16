Brad Keselowski is mired in a drought, as he has gone 98 races without a victory since capturing the checkered flag at Talladega in April 2021. The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion has been runner-up three times during the dry spell, most recently at Daytona International Speedway last August. Keselowski will attempt to break out of his funk when he gets behind the wheel in the 2024 Daytona 500 on Sunday. The 40-year-old Keselowski's only triumph in 29 career Cup Series starts at Daytona came in July 2016, when he won the Coke Zero 400. He has posted three top-10 finishes in the Daytona 500, with his best result being third place in 2014.

The 66th running of the Daytona 500 is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Keselowski is the +950 favorite (risk $100 to win $950) in the latest 2024 Daytona 500 odds. Other 2024 NASCAR at Daytona contenders include Kyle Busch and three-time race winner Denny Hamlin, who are both +1000, reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney (+1100) and two-time series champ Joey Logano (+1200).

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $24,500 on $100 plays.

Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000. The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen some huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at the Daytona 2024 race.

2024 Daytona 500 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Alex Bowman, even though he's a longshot at 30-1 in the latest 2024 Daytona 500 odds. The 30-year-old native of Arizona has made 61 Cup Series starts since his last victory, a triumph at Las Vegas in March 2022. Bowman missed five races later that season due to a concussion, and a back injury sidelined him for three events last year.

Bowman has made 15 starts at Daytona International Speedway in the Cup Series without recording a victory. He has an average finish of 16.1 at the track and has posted five top-10s, including two last season. Bowman has won the pole for the Daytona 500 three times and had his best result in "The Great American Race" in 2023, when he led 12 laps and finished in fifth place. He came up with the finest performance of his NASCAR career at Daytona in his debut there as he was third in an Xfinity Series race in 2013. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Daytona 500 predictions

Bobbitt and Greco have also identified nine other huge NASCAR longshots they love to win it all. They're all going off at 20-1 or higher, so anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big.

2024 Daytona 500 odds

2024 Daytona 500 odds

2024 Daytona 500 odds

Brad Keselowski 19-2

Kyle Busch 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Ryan Blaney 11-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Chase Elliott 14-1

Chris Buescher 15-1

Kyle Larson 15-1

William Byron 16-1

Bubba Wallace 20-1

Christopher Bell 22-1

Ty Gibbs 25-1

Martin Truex Jr. 25-1

Ross Chastain 28-1

Austin Cindric 28-1

Austin Dillon 28-1

Erik Jones 28-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 30-1

Tyler Reddick 30-1

Chase Briscoe 35-1

Michael McDowell 40-1

Josh Berry 40-1

Ryan Preece 45-1

Daniel Suarez 50-1

Harrison Burton 60-1

Justin Haley 60-1

Corey Lajoie 60-1

Jimmie Johnson 60-1

Noah Gragson 60-1

John Hunter Nemechek 60-1

Carson Hocevar 65-1

AJ Allmendinger 65-1

Todd Gilliland 70-1

David Ragan 75-1

Zane Smith 75-1

Riley Herbst 85-1

Daniel Hemric 90-1

Anthony Alfredo 150-1

Kaz Grala 150-1

BJ McLeod 250-1