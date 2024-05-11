Kyle Larson will attempt to tie William Byron and Denny Hamlin for the NASCAR Cup Series lead with his third win of the season when he competes in the 2024 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday. Larson, who made his way to Victory Lane at Las Vegas in March, did so again last weekend at Kansas. The 2021 Cup Series champion has finished third or better in four of his last six starts. Larson has performed well at Darlington in the series, posting six top-five finishes and eight top-10s in 12 outings while recording his first win at the track last September.

Larson is the 17-4 favorite in the latest 2024 Goodyear 400 odds. Hamlin is 9-2 and Martin Truex Jr. is 13-2, while Byron, who won this race last year, and Tyler Reddick round out the top five 2024 NASCAR at Darlington contenders at 8-1. Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Goodyear 400 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com, and he chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion that he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto is off to a red-hot start for SportsLine in 2024, nailing six winners in his best bets already, including 16-1 longshot Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas three weeks ago. Anyone following his NASCAR picks has seen some huge returns.

2024 Goodyear 400 expert picks

For the 2024 Goodyear 400, Taranto is high on William Byron, even though he's a longshot at 8-1. Considering how the season has gone thus far, the 26-year-old native of North Carolina could be due for his fourth victory of 2024. Byron began the campaign by winning the Daytona 500, then made four starts before capturing the checkered flag again at the Circuit of the Americas. He recorded another win at Martinsville two weeks later but has now gone four races without tasting victory.

Byron already is halfway toward matching the career high of six wins that he set last season and has posted seven top-10 finishes in 12 starts this year. The 2018 Rookie of the Year has registered five top-10s in 11 Cup Series outings at Darlington and finished eighth or better in each of his last three. Byron took advantage of a late accident involving Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain in this race last year to pick up his third victory of 2023.

Another surprise: Taranto is fading Martin Truex Jr., even though he is one of the favorites at 13-2. The 2017 Cup Series champion has recorded seven top-10 finishes in 12 starts this season, including a third-place at Dover and fourth-place at Kansas in his last two outings. Truex led 248 of the 293 laps to win this race in 2021 and finished fourth at Darlington later that year but has struggled at the track since then.

Truex failed to finish each of his next three starts at Darlington, crashing out twice while being forced to exit in the other due to an issue with his car's water pump. He ended his run of bad luck at the South Carolina track last September but only was able to muster an 18th-place finish. Truex, who was the Cup Series regular-season champion last year, has been 10th or better in only four of his last 11 starts at Darlington. See what other NASCAR picks he likes at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Goodyear 400 predictions

2024 Goodyear 400 odds

Kyle Larson 17-4

Denny Hamlin 9-2

Martin Truex Jr. 13-2

William Byron 8-1

Tyler Reddick 8-1

Christopher Bell 9-1

Ross Chastain 15-1

Kyle Busch 16-1

Chase Elliott 16-1

Brad Keselowski 16-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Ty Gibbs 22-1

Joey Logano 25-1

Ryan Blaney 28-1

Bubba Wallace 30-1

Alex Bowman 35-1

Erik Jones 40-1

Noah Gragson 50-1

Josh Berry 100-1

Chase Briscoe 100-1

Daniel Suarez 125-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 150-1

Michael McDowell 250-1

Austin Cindric 300-1

Austin Dillon 300-1

Carson Hocevar 300-1

John Hunter Nemechek 350-1

Todd Gilliland 500-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Corey LaJoie 750-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Justin Haley 1000-1

Zane Smith 1000-1

Daniel Hemric 1500-1

Kaz Grala 5000-1

Derek Kraus 5000-1