North Wilkesboro Speedway has not hosted a points-paying NASCAR race since 1996, but it will host the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday for the second consecutive season. Kyle Larson led 145 of 200 laps in his win last year, giving him his third All-Star victory on three different tracks. He has performed well on short tracks this season, finishing fifth at Bristol, third at Richmond, second at Martinsville and second at Dover. However, there have only been two instances of drivers winning back-to-back All-Star races, with the most recent occurrence being Jimmie Johnson in 2012 and 2013. Larson has the fourth-shortest NASCAR All-Star Race odds at +900.

Denny Hamlin is the +525 favorite on the NASCAR odds board, followed by William Byron (+625) and Christopher Bell (+800). Which drivers should you back with your 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race bets when the main race begins at 8 p.m. ET? Before making any 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $26,100 on $100 plays. Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.

The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Three weeks later at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. They went 9-3 on head-to-head plays in the Toyota Owners 400 in March, going +13.58 units in that article alone. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro. They're sharing their best bets only at SportsLine.

2024 NASCAR All-Star Race expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Denny Hamlin to finish ahead of William Byron in a head-to-head prop bet that pays -110. Hamlin finished seven spots better than Byron in this race last year, which is the only true data point for this track. He has also been excellent on short tracks this season, winning Bristol, Richmond and Dover while narrowly missing the top 10 at Martinsville.

Hamlin ranks third in the Cup Series standings after the first 13 races of the season, and he is coming off three straight top-five finishes. Byron has not cracked the top five since Texas five races ago, finishing outside the top 20 at Dover and Kansas. He also finished 20th in last year's All-Star Race, so Bobbitt and Greco are taking Hamlin to post a better finish on Sunday night. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race predictions

Bobbitt and Greco have locked in more props and have identified a driver they like to win the All-Star Open. He is going off at more than 5-1, so anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can only see who he is here.

So who wins the NASCAR All-Star Race 2024, and which driver stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro picks and best bets from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers who are up over $26,000, and find out.

2024 NASCAR All-Star Race odds, field

Denny Hamlin +525

William Byron +625

Christopher Bell +800

Kyle Larson +900

Joey Logano +950

Martin Truex Jr. +1000

Chase Elliott +1000

Ryan Blaney +1000

Tyler Reddick +1200

Brad Keselowski +1200

Chris Buescher +1500

Kyle Busch +1800

Ross Chastain +2000

Daniel Suarez +3500

Michael McDowell +7500

AJ Allmendinger +17500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000