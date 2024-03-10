Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has recorded three victories at five different tracks on the circuit, including Phoenix Raceway. Logano will try to drive away with another checkered flag at the dogleg oval when he participates in the 2024 Shriners Children's 500 on Sunday. The 33-year-old is tied with Kyle Busch for most wins at Phoenix among active drivers now that Kevin Harvick (nine) is retired, with his last victory coming in the 2022 Cup Series Championship race. Logano, who led 187 laps in that outing, finished 0.276 seconds ahead of Harvick in overtime to win this race in 2020.

2024 Shriners Children's 500 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Ty Gibbs to post a top-10 finish in the 2024 Shriners Children's 500. The 21-year-old grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs began his second full season in the Cup Series with a 17th-place finish in the Daytona 500, but followed with a pair of top-10s. After a 10th-place showing at Atlanta, Gibbs posted his fifth career top-five in the series last weekend at Las Vegas.

Gibbs had a pair of disappointing outings at Phoenix last season, finishing 28th in this race and 21st in the Cup Series Championship in November. He performed much better at the track while in the Xfinity Series, beginning with a runner-up finish in March of his 2021 Rookie of the Year campaign. Gibbs was sixth in the first of his two starts at Phoenix the following year before leading 125 laps that November and winning the Xfinity Series Championship race. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

2024 Shriners Children's 500 odds, field

Kyle Larson 11-2

Ryan Blaney 7-1

William Byron 15-2

Denny Hamlin 8-1

Christopher Bell 10-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

Kyle Busch 11-1

Martin Truex Jr. 11-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Tyler Reddick 12-1

Chase Elliott 16-1

Ty Gibbs 16-1

Chase Briscoe 20-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Brad Keselowski 25-1

Bubba Wallace 35-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Josh Berry 75-1

Daniel Suarez 75-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Erik Jones 100-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

Ryan Preece 100-1

Austin Cindric 150-1

Austin Dillon 150-1

Corey LaJoie 200-1

Carson Hocevar 300-1

John Hunter Nemechek 300-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Zane Smith 500-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 500-1

Justin Haley 750-1

Daniel Hemric 750-1

Todd Gilliland 1000-1

Derek Kraus 1500-1

Kaz Grala 2000-1