Kyle Larson has recorded multiple victories at five tracks during his NASCAR Cup Series career. One of them is Richmond Raceway, where the 2021 series champion will attempt to notch his third win when he participates in the 2024 Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday. Larson, who has recorded eight top-10 finishes in 18 Cup Series starts at Richmond, posted his first victory there in the fall of 2017 and captured the checkered flag in this race last year. The 31-year-old also registered a win at Richmond in the Xfinity Series and picked up his first victory of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season at Las Vegas.

Sunday's 2024 NASCAR at Richmond race is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. Larson is 10-1, while Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin are 17-4 co-favorites in the latest 2024 Toyota Owners 400 odds. Martin Truex Jr. is 6-1 and Ty Gibbs rounds out the top six 2024 NASCAR at Richmond contenders at 8-1. Before making any Toyota Owners 400 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $24,500 on $100 plays.

Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.

The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Three weeks later at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Richmond 2024 race. They're sharing their best bets only at SportsLine.

2024 Toyota Owners 400 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Joey Logano to finish in the top 10, one of the NASCAR props that returns +100. It's been a tough start to the 2024 season for Logano, who sits 22nd in the standings and has just one top-10 finish.

However, a closer look at his results shows potentially poor luck. Logano ranks seventh in overall laps led this season (79), but a pair of accidents cost him what likely would have been strong finishes, and potentially wins, at Atlanta and Daytona. Logano also ranks fourth among active drivers in average finish position at Richmond (seventh) since 2021, so this a spot to back him as a top-10 driver at favorable odds, according to Bobbitt and Greco. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Toyota Owners 400 predictions

Bobbitt and Greco have locked in more props and have identified the drivers they love to win it all. Two of them are going off at 40-1 or higher, so anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the Toyota Owners 400 2024, and which longshots stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 NASCAR at Richmond picks and best bets from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers who already nailed Daniel Suarez's win this year, and find out.

2024 Toyota Owners 400 odds, field

See full NASCAR at Richmond picks at SportsLine



Christopher Bell 17-4

Denny Hamlin 17-4

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Ty Gibbs 8-1

Kyle Larson 10-1

Chris Buescher 12-1

William Byron 12-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Tyler Reddick 14-1

Ryan Blaney 16-1

Kyle Busch 18-1

Chase Elliott 18-1

Ross Chastain 20-1

Joey Logano 25-1

Bubba Wallace 45-1

Alex Bowman 50-1

Chase Briscoe 60-1

Austin Dillon 75-1

Josh Berry 100-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

Ryan Preece 100-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

Carson Hocevar 125-1

Erik Jones 125-1

John Hunter Nemechek 125-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 150-1

Austin Cindric 250-1

Corey LaJoie 350-1

Todd Gilliland 500-1

Justin Haley 1000-1

Harrison Burton 2000-1

Ty Dillon 2000-1

Daniel Hemric 2000-1

Zane Smith 2000-1

Kaz Grala 5000-1