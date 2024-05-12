Two-time Darlington Raceway champion Martin Truex Jr. will try to make a run at a third win in the 2024 Goodyear 400 on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Truex is second in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, trailing Kyle Larson by 29 points. Larson is coming off a win in last week's AdventHealth 400 and is the +425 favorite (risk $100 to win $425) in the 2024 Goodyear 400 odds. Denny Hamlin (+450) has won four times at this track, despite the race being held just once a year for most of his career. There are other 2024 NASCAR at Darlington contenders with single-digit odds, including Truex (+650), William Byron (+800) and Tyler Reddick (+800).

Reddick was the runner-up in last fall's Darlington race, has three top-three finishes in his last four visits, and will be on the Darlington pole, but should you back him with your 2024 Goodyear 400 bets? Before making any 2024 Goodyear 400 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $26,100 on $100 plays.

Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.

The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Three weeks later at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. They went 9-3 on head-to-head plays in the Toyota Owners 400 in March, going +13.58 units in that article alone. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen huge returns.

2024 Goodyear 400 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Chase Elliott to finish ahead of Brad Keselowski in a prop bet that pays -120. While Elliott is still looking for his first win at Darlington, he has three finishes in the top eight in his last four attempts, including a third place in last season's spring race.

Elliott is third in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 412 points, posting six top-10 finishes in his first 12 races. He won at Texas last month before finishing fifth at Dover Motor Speedway and third at Kansas Speedway. Keselowski has been outside the top 10 in his last two races, so Bobbitt and Greco like Elliott to be the better finisher on Sunday. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Goodyear 400 predictions

2024 Goodyear 400 odds, field

Kyle Larson +425

Denny Hamlin +450

Martin Truex Jr. +650

William Byron +800

Tyler Reddick +800

Christopher Bell +900

Ross Chastain +1500

Brad Keselowski +1600

Chase Elliott +1600

Kyle Busch +1600

Chris Buescher +2000

Ty Gibbs +2200

Joey Logano +2500

Ryan Blaney +2800

Bubba Wallace +3000

Alex Bowman +3500

Erik Jones +4000

Noah Gragson +5000

Chase Briscoe +10000

Josh Berry +10000

Daniel Suarez +12500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000

Michael McDowell +25000

Austin Dillon +30000

Carson Hocevar +30000

Austin Cindric +30000

John Hunter Nemechek +35000

Ryan Preece +50000

Todd Gilliland +50000

Corey Lajoie +75000

Justin Haley +100000

Harrison Burton +100000

Zane Smith +100000

Daniel Hemric +150000

Derek Kraus +500000

Kaz Grala +500000