William Byron seeks his second straight win and third of the NASCAR Cup Series season when he takes part in the 2024 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday. Byron, who set a career-high with six victories last year, began this campaign by winning the Daytona 500. The 2018 Cup Series Rookie of the Year became the first driver to capture multiple checkered flags this season by making his way to Victory Lane at the Circuit of the Americas last weekend. Byron's best performance in 11 Cup Series starts at Richmond came in 2022, when he finished third in this race.

Sunday's 2024 NASCAR at Richmond race is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. Byron is 12-1, while Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin are 17-4 co-favorites in the 2024 Toyota Owners 400 odds. Martin Truex Jr. is 6-1 and Ty Gibbs is 8-1, while Kyle Larson, who won this race last year, rounds out the top five 2024 NASCAR at Richmond contenders at 10-1. Before making any Toyota Owners 400 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $24,500 on $100 plays.

Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.

The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Three weeks later at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen huge returns.

2024 Toyota Owners 400 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Joey Logano to finish in the top 10, one of the NASCAR props that returns +100. Logano's qualifying speeds have been strong this season as he's claimed the pole position twice. He has started fourth or better in all but two races this season. Unfortunately for him, that hasn't always been translating to the races since he's finished 22nd of worse four times this season.

However, Bobbitt and Greco are banking on Logano's strong track history at Richmond Raceway. He's finished seventh or better in six of his last seven events at Richmond. Zooming out even more, Logano has finished 10th or better 17 times in 21 tries at Richmond during his time with Penske, which dates back to 2013, making this one of the NASCAR betting trends to target at the Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

2024 Toyota Owners 400 odds, field

Christopher Bell 17-4

Denny Hamlin 17-4

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Ty Gibbs 8-1

Kyle Larson 10-1

Chris Buescher 12-1

William Byron 12-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Tyler Reddick 14-1

Ryan Blaney 16-1

Kyle Busch 18-1

Chase Elliott 18-1

Ross Chastain 20-1

Joey Logano 25-1

Bubba Wallace 45-1

Alex Bowman 50-1

Chase Briscoe 60-1

Austin Dillon 75-1

Josh Berry 100-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

Ryan Preece 100-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

Carson Hocevar 125-1

Erik Jones 125-1

John Hunter Nemechek 125-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 150-1

Austin Cindric 250-1

Corey LaJoie 350-1

Todd Gilliland 500-1

Justin Haley 1000-1

Harrison Burton 2000-1

Ty Dillon 2000-1

Daniel Hemric 2000-1

Zane Smith 2000-1

Kaz Grala 5000-1