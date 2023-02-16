DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Trackhouse Racing announced Thursday afternoon that the team has signed Ross Chastain to a long-term contract extension. The Alva, Fla. native and eighth-generation watermelon farmer becomes the second driver to extend with Trackhouse in the week leading up to the Daytona 500, as the team also announced a contract extension for Daniel Suarez.

While exact terms of the contract will not be divulged, Trackhouse Racing president Ty Norris told reporters in Daytona that Chastain's "beard will be gray" by the time the deal is over.

"Ross Chastain is the type of driver and type of person we want representing Trackhouse Racing, our employees, and our corporate partners," Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks said in a press release. "You saw what Ross did with us in just our first year together and we think the future is even brighter. He brings a determination, dedication, and commitment to his job on and off the track that uplifts everyone in our shop. I'm proud he is part of our organization."

Once regarded as a scrappy underdog who overachieved in lesser equipment, and then a promising upstart as he began to perform well in better cars, Chastain joined Trackhouse Racing for the 2022 season after the team acquired the assets of Chip Ganassi Racing's NASCAR operation. The result was not only a breakout season for both Chastain and his team, but one that elevated them to among the top drivers and teams in the Cup Series.

Chastain won twice at Circuit of the Americas and Talladega, scored the most top five (15) and top 10 (21) finishes of any Cup in 2022, while leading the fourth-most laps in Cup (692) and boasting the second-highest average finish (13.3). Chastain would ultimately finish second in the championship standings, thanks in large part to his daring "Hail Melon" at Martinsville that allowed him to make the Championship 4.

"It's taken a lot of years, a lot of hard work and sacrifice, plus a lot of help from a lot of people, but I can safely say I have found a home at Trackhouse Racing," said Chastain.

With his new contract now secured, Chastain will now try to begin the 2023 season by winning the Daytona 500 for the first time. Chastain's first two Cup top 10s came in the Daytona 500, with the first being in 2019 in an underfunded car owned by car owner Jay Robinson.