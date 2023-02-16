DAYTONA Beach, Fla. -- Alex Bowman won the pole for the 65th running of the Daytona 500 on Wednesday night, posting a lap of 181.686 mph in the final round of qualifying to win his third Daytona 500 pole and the fourth of his Cup career overall. Bowman was also the Daytona 500 pole winner in 2018 and 2021, and this also marks his record-setting sixth consecutive front row start in this race.

Bowman now becomes the seventh driver in NASCAR history to win the Daytona 500 pole at least three times, joining fellow three-time pole winners Fireball Roberts (1961-1963), Ken Schrader (1988-1990) and Dale Jarrett (1995, 2000, 2005). Buddy Baker, Cale Yarborough and Bill Elliott all hold the overall record at four apiece.

Despite a valiant effort by Stewart-Haas Racing's Chase Briscoe, who held the pole for much of Round 1 before fading to sixth in Round 2, time trial qualifying saw Hendrick Motorsports once again sweep the front row for the Daytona 500, with Kyle Larson qualifying second at 181.057 mph. Bowman's pole is the 16th Daytona 500 pole overall for Hendrick Motorsports, and the eighth time in company history that they have swept the front row.

Besides Bowman and his Hendrick team, the two most satisfied drivers in Daytona were a former Hendrick champion and one of the biggest stars in action sports. Jimmie Johnson and Travis Pastrana were the fastest of the two Open non-chartered cars, clocking in at 23rd and 25th fastest, respectively, to guarantee themselves a spot in the Daytona 500 field on their qualifying speeds.

While Johnson will make his first Cup start since the end of the 2020 season, the Daytona 500 will mark Pastrana's NASCAR Cup Series debut and fulfill a lifelong dream of his, as he discussed with CBS Sports in the lead-up to the Daytona 500. Pastrana was exuberant as he emerged from his car on pit road, exalting in celebration before sharing a congratulatory embrace with Johnson.

While Johnson and Pastrana have locked into the Daytona 500, four drivers will have to race their way into the Daytona 500 through Thursday night's Duel qualifying races. Zane Smith can qualify if he is the top finishing Open driver in his Duel, or he can lock in on his qualifying speed if either Johnson or Pastrana are the top finishing Open driver. Austin Hill can qualify through the same scenarios, or if Pastrana and Zane Smith are the top Open finishers in their Duels.

Chandler Smith and Conor Daly must race their way into the Daytona 500 after both drivers had mechanical issues in qualifying. Smith's car experienced a false start coming off of pit road and came to a stop on-track, then coasted back to pit road due to an electrical problem. Daly's team, meanwhile, suffered an oil line failure prior to qualifying that prevented him from putting down a lap.

Per the rules of Daytona 500 qualifying, only Bowman and Larson have secured their starting spots in Sunday's Great American Race. The rest of the starting lineup will be determined through the Duels on Thursday night.

Daytona 500 qualifying results