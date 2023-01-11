Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson announced Wednesday morning that he will drive the No. 84 Chevrolet for his schedule of select races in 2023 as Petty GMS changes its name and rebrands to Legacy Motor Club.

Johnson became co-owner of the team in November of last year, joining an ownership group that includes NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and GMS Racing owner Maury Gallagher.

Johnson's first race with Legacy Motor Club will be the Daytona 500, with the remainder of his races to be announced at a later date. Johnson's No. 84 will serve as a part-time entry alongside the team's two full-time cars, the No. 42 driven by Noah Gragson and the No. 43 driven by Erik Jones.

"After brainstorming about the new name of our team, Maury and I recognized the opportunity to do something special and different. We felt it was important to have a name that honored the past and acknowledged the future," Johnson said in a team press release. "The term 'Motor Club' is a nod to car clubs of the past. LEGACY M.C. will be an inclusive club for the automobile racing enthusiast. I am excited to be a part of a story so rich in heritage and look forward to creating a new legacy in this sport outside of the racecar."

Johnson returns to the Cup Series for a partial schedule this season after he had retired following the 2020 season, which capped off a 19-year career that saw Johnson win a record-tying seven championships as well as 83 races. Johnson spent the past two seasons competing in IndyCar, first on a part-time basis in 2021 and then for the full season in 2022.

Legacy Motor Club competed in its first season under the Petty GMS banner in 2022 after Maury Gallagher became co-owner of what had been Richard Petty Motorsports. The team scored its first win with Erik Jones in the Southern 500, a win which was the first for the Petty No. 43 in eight years.