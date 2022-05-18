NASCAR announced Tuesday that it has suspended Trent Owens, crew chief for Kaulig Racing's No. 31 team, and two crewmembers for the next four races after an improperly-installed wheel fell off their car at Kansas Speedway. This marks the second time Owens and his crew have incurred this penalty.

The Kaulig crew's miscue occurred during a round of pit stops under caution early in the race, as the left rear tire fell off the team's No. 31 Chevrolet shortly after it left its pit box. Deeper issues were clearly afoot, as a small fire broke out in the area before being extinguished. Haley's car did not make it much further, and he would end up completing just 64 laps before retiring from the race due to an electrical issue.

Crew chief Trent Owens and two crewmembers, Jonpatrick Kealey and Marshall McFadden, have now been suspended for the next four Cup Series events through Sonoma Raceway in mid-June. This marks the second time that an Owens-led crew has lost an improperly installed wheel this season, as they had a loose wheel fall off their car early in the Daytona 500 this February. Owens was able to work the next three races while his team appealed the penalty, but ended up serving his suspension from Atlanta in March until Martinsville in April.

According to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, team engineer Caleb Williams will serve as interim crew chief for Haley while Owens serves his suspension, reprising the role he took during Owens' first suspension. With Williams as crew chief, Haley scored two top 15 finishes with a best result of 11th at Atlanta.

The issues for Haley's team put a damper on what had been a recent string of momentum for their young driver. After contending in the final laps at Talladega and leading 19 laps at Dover, Haley scored a season-high third place finish at Darlington just two weeks ago.