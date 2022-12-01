Live Fast Motorsports has announced that they are moving to Chevrolet in 2023 and will field a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series next season. The move comes after Live Fast had fielded Fords in each of its first two seasons.

As part of the agreement, Live Fast Motorsports will now receive engine support from ECR, which will provide the team with engine rebuild services for the duration of the 2023 season. Live Fast Motorsports, co-owned by Cup Series driver B.J. McLeod and former Cup Series driver Matt Tifft, is entering its third season after originally being formed at the end of 2020.

"Our team is excited to make this transition to Chevrolet," read a statement by McLeod. "Chevrolet Camaros have proven great success on the track and Live Fast Motorsports is looking forward to becoming a part of this advance."

Live Fast Motorsports continued to show modest growth in 2022, with McLeod driving 29 of 36 races and finishing a career-best seventh at Daytona in August. Josh Williams, Kyle Tilley, Andy Lally and Scott Heckert also took turns behind the wheel of Live Fast's No 78.

Live Fast's switch to Chevrolet also better aligns the team with B.J. McLeod Motorsports, the organization's sister team that fields multiple cars in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. McLeod's Xfinity team fielded Chevrolets in most of their races in 2022.