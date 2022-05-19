Once many years ago, the Republic of Texas drew men from far and wide with the promise that they could strike it rich by drilling into the ground and uncovering the liquid gold of oil that lay in abundance beneath its fertile plains. Nowadays, at least at Texas Motor Speedway, the path to wealth in the land of oil tycoons is much more straightforward: Win the race, and get a million bucks.

NASCAR's annual All-Star Weekend is here once again, and Texas Motor Speedway will play host to the NASCAR All-Star Race for the second year in a row. Held at Charlotte Motor Speedway for much of its existence, this special event has gone on the road the last three years, forcing the top drivers in NASCAR to adapt as they seek to best each other and claim the million dollar prize that goes to the race winner.

How to watch the NASCAR All-Star Race

Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 Location: Texas Motor Speedway -- Fort Worth, Texas

Texas Motor Speedway -- Fort Worth, Texas Time: 5:30 p.m. ET (All-Star Open), 8 p.m. ET (All-Star Race)

5:30 p.m. ET (All-Star Open), 8 p.m. ET (All-Star Race) TV: FS1

The All-Star Race Explained



As opposed to other sports where All-Star teams are hand-picked, making the NASCAR All-Star Race is a fairly cut and dry process. To be an All-Star, a driver has to have either won a points-paying Cup Series race during the 2021 or 2022 seasons, been a past All-Star Race winner that competes full-time, or been a past Cup Series champion that competes full-time. With a large amount of different winners over the last two seasons, a total of 20 drivers have qualified for the All-Star Race this year.

2022 race winners

#1 – Ross Chastain

#2 – Austin Cindric

#5 – Kyle Larson

#9 – Chase Elliott

#11 – Denny Hamlin

#14 – Chase Briscoe

#18 – Kyle Busch

#22 – Joey Logano

#24 – William Byron

#45 – Kurt Busch

#48 – Alex Bowman

2021 race winners

#6 – Brad Keselowski

#10 – Aric Almirola

#12 – Ryan Blaney

#16 – A.J. Allmendinger

#19 – Martin Truex Jr.

#20 – Christopher Bell

#23 – Bubba Wallace

#34 – Michael McDowell

Past All-Star Race winner

#4 – Kevin Harvick

For those who have not already qualified for the All-Star Race, there are four remaining spots available in the field. Three drivers will race their way in through the All-Star Open, which will send the winners of its three stages to the main event. The last remaining spot in the field will go to the winner of a fan vote.

The following drivers are entered in the All-Star Open:

#3 – Austin Dillon

#7 – Corey LaJoie

#8 – Tyler Reddick

#15 – J.J. Yeley

#17 – Chris Buescher

#21 – Harrison Burton

#31 – Justin Haley

#38 – Todd Gilliland

#41 – Cole Custer

#42 – Ty Dillon

#43 – Erik Jones

#47 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

#51 – Cody Ware

#77 – Landon Cassill

#78 – B.J. McLeod

#99 – Daniel Suarez

The race format for the All-Star Race has long been a moving target, and this year the format has been altered once again. This year, the format of both the All-Star Race and its qualifying session will place a great premium on both a driver's ability to get to the front as fast as they can and their pit crew's ability to get them off pit road as quickly as possible.



The first three stages of the All-Star Race will each be 25 laps, with major incentives for drivers to win each. The winner of Stage 1 will start on the pole for the final stage provided he finishes 15th or better in Stages 2 and 3, and the winner of Stage 2 will start second in the final stage provided he finishes 15th or better in Stage 3. The Stage 3 winner will start third in the final stage. In-between Stages 2 and 3, there will be a pit stop competition where each team must perform a four-tire stop. The team with the shortest time on pit road (Including pit entry and pit exit) will win the Pit Crew Award, while their driver will start the final stage in fourth. The fourth and final Stage of the All-Star Race will be 50 laps. If a "natural" caution (i.e. a caution for a crash, debris, etc.) occurs between laps 15 and 25, standard race procedures will be in effect for the rest of the race. However, if there is no caution during that timeframe, NASCAR will throw an "All-Star" competition caution. The winner of the All-Star Race will receive $1 million.



This year, the starting lineup for the All-Star Race will be determined through a brand new four-round knockout qualifying format. After an opening round of single-lap time trials, the fastest eight qualifiers will advance to a three-round head-to-head bracket. In these elimination rounds, each pit crew will perform a four-tire stop at the sound of an alert, and the driver will be free to leave pit road with no speed limit once the jack drops and their stop is complete. The first car back to the start/finish line will advance to the next round until a polesitter is determined.

While the All-Star Race has been a part of the NASCAR schedule since 1985, it has been quite some time since this race has had the sort of spectacular moment that made it a mainstay on the calendar -- While the All-Star Race earned its tendency for flair and pizazz through moments like Dale Earnhardt's "Pass in the Grass" in 1987 and "One Hot Night" between Davey Allison and Kyle Petty in 1992, more recent editions of the All-Star Race have served as petri dishes for experimental rules packages and other assorted tweaks with mixed results.



Lately, the All-Star Race's intrigue has come from some of the new faces who have joined the list of All-Star Race winners. Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are the last two All-Star Race winners, earning their first All-Star wins in 2019 and 2020 before Larson repeated his in 2021.

Pick to Win

(Odds via Caesars Sportsbook)

Kyle Busch (+700): All-Star Weekend feels like it came at just the right time for the Toyota teams, as both Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing had among the very best cars in the field last week at Kansas Speedway. Toyota's Kansas outing suggested that they have started to get a handle on the mile-and-a-half tracks, and it seems that Kyle Busch -- who has one win, three finishes inside the top three, and 144 laps led since Bristol -- is at the top of the pecking order.

That recent string of success has Busch, who thrives in situations where he can be aggressive or opportunistic, in a great position to contend for his second All-Star Race win after previously winning the race in 2017.