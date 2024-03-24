Tyler Reddick heads to the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix as the defending champion, and he has been arguably the best driver on road courses in recent seasons. Reddick is the 4-1 favorite in the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix odds for Sunday's race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. Typical NASCAR favorites Denny Hamlin (20-1) and Ryan Blaney (40-1) are down the 2024 NASCAR at COTA odds board due to the skill set required for road races, while Chase Elliott (8-1) and Ty Gibbs (10-1) are top 2024 NASCAR at Austin contenders. Which drivers should you target with your 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix bets?

Elliott won the inaugural race at this track in 2021 and finished fourth a year ago. He missed last year's NASCAR at COTA race due to an injury, but he still posted four top-10 finishes in five road-course races a season ago.

Top 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix predictions

For the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, the model is high on Chris Buescher, even though he's an 18-1 longshot in the latest 2024 NASCAR at Austin odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Buescher has been making noise at road courses over the last two years, finishing no worse than 11th across those 11 races.

He finished second at Sonoma in 2022 and eighth at this race last year, so he has been knocking on the door of a road-course victory. Buescher is also in strong form right now, finishing second at Phoenix two weeks ago before finishing seventh at Bristol last week. He won three races last season, and SportsLine's model says he has a strong chance to secure his first win of the 2024 Cup Series season on Sunday.

Another massive shocker: Shane Van Gisbergen, a road-course ringer and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top 10. The 34-year-old New Zealander was a three-time Supercar champion in Australia and he's made the full-time move to NASCAR after winning the 2023 Chicago Street Race as a ringer last year in his first NASCAR Cup Series start.

Van Gisbergen is currently driving full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he is 14th in the standings, and will race several road races in the NASCAR Cup Series this season. However, he'll be making his Circuit of the Americas debut on Sunday and the model is expecting some growing pains for the Kiwi.

2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix odds, drivers, lineup

Tyler Reddick 4-1

Chase Elliott 8-1

Ty Gibbs 10-1

Christopher Bell 10-1

Kyle Larson 12-1

Shane Van Gisbergen 12-1

Ross Chastain 12-1

William Byron 12-1

Martin Truex Jr. 12-1

A.J. Allmendinger 16-1

Kyle Busch 16-1

Michael McDowell 18-1

Chris Buescher 18-1

Daniel Suarez 18-1

Denny Hamlin 20-1

Austin Cindric 20-1

Alex Bowman 25-1

Ryan Blaney 40-1

Joey Logano 50-1

Chase Briscoe 50-1

Kamui Kobayashi 60-1

Brad Keselowski 100-1

Carson Hocevar 100-1

Bubba Wallace 100-1

Justin Haley 125-1

Todd Gilliland 125-1

Erik Jones 125-1

Austin Dillon 150-1

Zane Smith 150-1

Noah Gragson 150-1

Ryan Preece 250-1

John Hunter Nemechek 300-1

Josh Berry 300-1

Corey Lajoie 300-1

Daniel Hemric 400-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 500-1

Kaz Grala 500-1

Harrison Burton 750-1

Timmy Hill 1000-1