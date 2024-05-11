After winning by one-thousandth of a second in Kansas last week, Kyle Larson has extended his lead in the NASCAR standings to 29 points. Now, he'll set his sights on Darlington Raceway and the 2024 Goodyear 400 to continue his pursuit of a second career title. Larson won the 2023 Southern 500 at Darlington and Chevrolet has won three of the four races at "The Lady in Black" since the "Next-Gen" Car was introduced to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022. Larson is the +425 favorite (risk $100 to win $425) in the 2024 Goodyear 400 odds ahead of Denny Hamlin (+450). Martin Truex Jr. is second to Larson in points and is +650 in the 2024 NASCAR at Darlington odds, while Tyler Reddick and William Byron round out the top five at +800. Before making any 2024 NASCAR at Darlington predictions, be sure to see the latest 2024 Goodyear 400 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas.

Then it called its first winner of the 2024 season with Larson in Las Vegas for a 21-5 payout and predicted Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021, including nine last year and three in the first seven races this season. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2024 Goodyear 400 predictions

For the 2024 Goodyear 400, the model is high on Kyle Busch, even though he's a +1600 longshot in the latest 2024 NASCAR at Darlington odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Busch just celebrated his 39th birthday last week, but he's still hungry to add to his hall-of-fame resume. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has 63 wins in NASCAR's top circuit as well as 102 Xfinity Series victories and 66 in the NASCAR Truck Series.

Busch is 12th in the NASCAR standings and is still searching for his first win of the year, but he's coming off a three-win season in his first year with Richard Childress Racing in 2023. The 2008 Southern 500 winner finished 11th or better in both Darlington races last year and led 174 laps in two races at the track in 2022 before mechanical before a crash and an engine failure led to finishes of 30th or worse in both races. He'll have a shot to win with better fortune on Sunday.

Another massive shocker: Martin Truex Jr., who is second in the standings and listed as one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2024 Darlington NASCAR starting lineup. The 44-year-old hasn't been able to make his way to victory lane over the first 12 races of the season. He's failed to lead a lap in three of his last five races after leading at least one lap in six consecutive races after Daytona.

Truex is a two-time winner at Darlington, but only has four top-five finishes in 23 career starts on the egg-shaped oval and has had tough luck there since the switch to the Next-Gen Car. Truex has finished 18th or worse in all four of his starts at Darlington since 2022, with mechanical failures sending him to the back of the pack in three of those races despite the fact that he led at least 28 laps in each. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 NASCAR at Darlington picks

2024 Goodyear 400 odds, drivers, lineup

Kyle Larson +425

Denny Hamlin +450

Martin Truex Jr. +650

William Byron +800

Tyler Reddick +800

Christopher Bell +900

Ross Chastain +1500

Brad Keselowski +1600

Chase Elliott +1600

Kyle Busch +1600

Chris Buescher +2000

Ty Gibbs +2200

Joey Logano +2500

Ryan Blaney +2800

Bubba Wallace +3000

Alex Bowman +3500

Erik Jones +4000

Noah Gragson +5000

Chase Briscoe +10000

Josh Berry +10000

Daniel Suarez +12500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000

Michael McDowell +25000

Austin Dillon +30000

Carson Hocevar +30000

Austin Cindric +30000

John Hunter Nemechek +35000

Ryan Preece +50000

Todd Gilliland +50000

Corey Lajoie +75000

Justin Haley +100000

Harrison Burton +100000

Zane Smith +100000

Daniel Hemric +150000

Derek Kraus +500000

Kaz Grala +500000