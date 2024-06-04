UConn women's basketball head coach Geno Auriemma has signed a five-year contract extension, the program announced on Tuesday.

Auriemma's contract will run through April 2029 and is valued at $18.7 million. The base salary will be $400,000 per year, along with an additional compensation for speaking, consulting and media obligations. Auriemma will also be able to earn more through additional performance-based compensation.

Auriemma was inducted into both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006. He is already one of the most well-respected coaches in the sport, but it seems he will continue impacting basketball for a while longer.

Auriemma will be entering his 40th season with the Huskies this fall, and through that time he has helped UConn win 11 NCAA Championships. The Huskies dealt with multiple injuries last season, but they still made it to their 15th Final Four in 16 years. They are expected to be one of the top teams in the nation once again with the return of all All-American Paige Bueckers, Ashlynn Shade, KK Arnold and Azzi Fudd amongst other impactful players.

This upcoming season, Auriemma will likely become the all-time winningest coach in Division I college basketball history as Stanford's Tara VanDerveer announced her retirement in April. VanDerveer left the sport with a total of 1,216 victories, and Auriemma will enter the 2024-25 campaign with 1,213 career wins.

"I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to continue to work alongside Geno Auriemma and his staff to add to what is already the gold standard for success," said UConn director of athletics David Benedict in the official press release.

"Coach Auriemma has dedicated over half of his life to UConn and our women's basketball program and will undoubtably be known as one of the greatest collegiate coaches of all time. His presence, dedication and loyalty to this university and state is priceless and will be critical as we enter the most transformational period in college athletics in the past 40 years."