The 2023 NASCAR Playoffs will continue with the penultimate race of the season on Sunday and there are still two spots in the final four remaining. The 2023 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway will be the last race in the Round of 8 and the green flag is scheduled to drop at 2 p.m. ET. The track has hosted the NASCAR Cup Series since 1949 and has been the home of the penultimate race of the season the last three years, creating a handful of iconic moments in the process.

Ross Chastain's famous wall ride got him into the finale last year, but he's a 35-1 longshot in the 2023 Xfinity 500 odds having already been eliminated from the postseason. Denny Hamlin is the 3-1 favorite in the NASCAR at Martinsville odds, followed by Kyle Larson at 13-2 and William Byron at 8-1. Before scouring the 2023 Xfinity 500 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR Martinsville picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the last four weeks as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 two weeks ago in Las Vegas. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

All told, the model has nailed a whopping 15 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2023 Xfinity 500 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected NASCAR at Martinsville leaderboard.

Top 2023 Xfinity 500 predictions

For the 2023 Xfinity 500, the model is high on Kyle Busch, even though he's an 18-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Busch has already been eliminated from the postseason, but he still had a strong season.

He won three times in his first season with Richard Childress Racing after winning just four times in his final three seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing. He's up to 63 career Cup wins with two coming at Martinsville and has also won twice at Martinsville in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

And a massive shocker: The model says William Byron, one of the Vegas favorites at 8-1, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 Xfinity 500 starting lineup. It's been a dominant season for Byron, who has captured six wins already and currently leads the NASCAR standings. However, he has work to do to punch his ticket into the finale after Larson and Christopher Bell won the first two races in the Round of 8.

Unfortunately, Byron didn't run well at Martinsville earlier this season, finishing 23rd in the spring race at "The Paperclip" despite starting eighth. He's been outside the top 20 in five of his 11 career starts there and the model advises avoiding that volatility on Sunday. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2023 NASCAR Martinsville odds of 18-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the Xfinity 500 2023, and which longshots are a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville leaderboard, all from the model that already nailed nine winners this season.

2023 Xfinity 500 odds, drivers, lineup

See full NASCAR at Martinsville picks at SportsLine

Denny Hamlin 3-1

Kyle Larson 13-2

William Byron 8-1

Martin Truex Jr. 9-1

Brad Keselowski 9-1

Ryan Blaney 13-1

Tyler Reddick 14-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Kyle Busch 18-1

Christopher Bell 18-1

Kevin Harvick 18-1

Chase Elliott 18-1

Ty Gibbs 25-1

Chris Buescher 28-1

Aric Almirola 30-1

Chase Briscoe 35-1

Bubba Wallace 35-1

Ross Chastain 35-1

Ryan Preece 40-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Daniel Suarez 60-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Erik Jones 125-1

Todd Gilliland 250-1

A.J. Allmendinger 250-1

Carson Hocevar 250-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300-1

Michael McDowell 400-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Austin Cindric 500-1

Harrison Burton 750-1

Corey Lajoie 1500-1

Ty Dillon 3000-1

B.J. McLeod 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Ryan Newman 5000-1