Denny Hamlin has already won two NASCAR Cup Series races this season and will try for his third at the 2024 Cook Out 400. Sunday's race will be at Martinsville Speedway, where Hamlin has finished in the top five in his last three races. Despite his overall success, he hasn't won at Martinsville since 2015, but he's still the 9-2 favorite according to the latest 2024 Cook Out 400 odds. The 2024 Martinsville NASCAR green flag is scheduled to drop at 3 p.m. ET.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas.

Then it called its first winner of the 2024 season with Larson in Las Vegas for a 21-5 payout and predicted Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021, including nine last year and three in the first seven races this season. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2024 Cook Out 400 predictions

For the 2024 Cook Out 400, the model is high on Chase Elliott, even though he's a 16-1 longshot in the latest 2024 NASCAR at Martinsville odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Elliott has had success at this track in recent years, finishing in the top 10 in six of his last eight starts at Martinsville. That impressive stretch includes a victory at Martinsville in 2020.

Elliott was the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion and has racked up 18 career victories in NASCAR's top circuit. He's also been in contention in recent weeks, finishing eighth or better in two of his last three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, including a fifth-place showing last week at the Toyota Owners 400. That success is a big reason why the model expects Elliott to be in the mix at the 2024 Cook Out 400 on Sunday.

Another massive shocker: Martin Truex Jr., a three-time winner at Martinsville and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2024 Martinsville NASCAR starting lineup. Truex leads the NASCAR standing through seven races but he doesn't have a win yet this season despite leading at least 50 laps in three of the last four races.

Truex won three of four races at Martinsville during a stretch from 2019-2021 but he has been outside the top 10 in three of his last four starts on "The Paperclip." That includes a disappointing 12th-place finish after winning the pole and leading 47 laps during the fall race and two finishes outside the top 20. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 NASCAR at Martinsville picks

2024 Cook Out 400 odds, drivers, lineup

