Denny Hamlin won the pole for the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway, posting a lap of 27.138 (132.655 MPH) in the final round of qualifying to earn his first pole of the 2024 season and the 41st of his Cup career. This is also Hamlin's third career pole at Phoenix, where he won his very first Cup pole in the fall of 2005.

Race weekend in Phoenix featured an extended practice, with the entire field taking to the track for 50 minutes on Friday afternoon in order to get used to NASCAR's new aerodynamic package for shorter ovals and road courses in 2024.

While practice offered an inconclusive look as to whether or not the new aero rules will make for better racing in traffic, it did suggest that cars have less grip and are more on edge: Daniel Hemric and Tyler Reddick both self-spun in practice, and Josh Berry did the same in qualifying after clipping the apron on the exit of turn 4.

Ultimately, qualifying ended with three different young drivers earning their career-best starting spots in the top 10. Ty Gibbs just missed out on his first career pole and will roll off second on Sunday, Noah Gragson matched his career-best starting spot with a seventh-place run, and rookie Carson Hocevar impressed yet again by making the final round of qualifying and earning the No. 10 starting spot.

Qualifying also saw one very notable streak broken, as Joey Logano missed the final round of qualifying and subsequently missed out on his fourth-straight front row starting spot to begin the year. Logano will roll off mid-pack on Sunday from the 23rd starting spot.

Shriners Children's 500 starting lineup

#11 - Denny Hamlin #54 - Ty Gibbs #9 - Chase Elliott #43 - Erik Jones #24 - William Byron #45 - Tyler Reddick #10 - Noah Gragson #14 - Chase Briscoe #34 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #1 - Ross Chastain #20 - Christopher Bell #17 - Chris Buescher #99 - Daniel Suarez #12 - Ryan Blaney #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #31 - Daniel Hemric #23 - Bubba Wallace #22 - Joey Logano #21 - Harrison Burton #48 - Alex Bowman #16 - Derek Kraus #41 - Ryan Preece #71 - Zane Smith (R) #38 - Todd Gilliland #3 - Austin Dillon #8 - Kyle Busch #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #51 - Justin Haley #2 - Austin Cindric #7 - Corey LaJoie #4 - Josh Berry (R)



