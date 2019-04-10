NASCAR at Richmond odds, picks 2019: Model says Kurt Busch surprises at Toyota Owners 400

Kyle Busch and the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team continued their red-hot start to the 2019 NASCAR schedule last week with a win at Bristol. Now, Busch will look to defend his spot atop the NASCAR standings against a pack of hungry drivers at Richmond Raceway for the 2019 Toyota Owners 400 on Saturday night. The green flag drops at 7:30 p.m. ET and Busch is the favorite again at 2-1 in the latest 2019 Toyota Owners 400 odds. Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. are all at 7-1 on the latest 2019 NASCAR at Richmond odds board. Before you make your 2019 Toyota Owners 400 picks, look at the NASCAR at Richmond predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It also nailed Busch's huge win at Bristol last week. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Richmond Raceway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 Toyota Owners 400 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Richmond 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Kurt Busch, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 25-1 NASCAR at Richmond odds.

The elder Busch brother finished second last week at Bristol and is up to eighth in the NASCAR standings with six top-10 finishes in eight starts so far this season. And he's had success at Richmond Raceway already, winning twice in 36 career starts at the relatively flat three-quarter-mile oval. Busch last won this event back in 2015 and has finished in the top 10 in seven of his last 12 starts at this track.

And a massive shocker: Martin Truex Jr., one of the top Vegas favorites at 7-1, doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 NASCAR at Richmond lineup.

The 39-year-old veteran is sitting at seventh in the standings, but he's tapered off recently. Truex finished 12th at Texas Motor Speedway and then struggled last week at Bristol, finishing 17th. In his career, Truex hasn't fared very well at Richmond Raceway either. In fact, he's finished in the top five just three times in 26 career starts at the track.

