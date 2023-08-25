gettyimages-1638845426.jpg
Chase Briscoe won the pole for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona on Friday evening, posting a lap of 49.499 in the final round of qualifying to earn his first pole of the 2023 season and the second of his Cup Series career. Briscoe's pole is his first since June 2022, when he won the pole for the inaugural Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Briscoe will be joined on the front row for Saturday night's regular season finale by Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola, headlining what was a strong outing in qualifying for both the company and Ford as a whole. All four SHR cars qualified in the top 10 -- Ryan Preece qualified ninth and Kevin Harvick 10th -- and were among seven Fords in total that made the final round of qualifying. Among that group was Harrison Burton (third) and Riley Herbst (sixth), both of whom earned the best starting spots of their Cup careers.

Saturday night's intrigue at the playoff cut line will begin at the very front of the field, as Bubba Wallace and main playoff rival Ty Gibbs qualified right with each other in fourth and fifth, respectively. Wallace enters this race with a 32-point lead on Gibbs for the final playoff spot, with Daniel Suarez -- who qualified 22nd -- the only other driver still eligible to make the playoffs on points.

Two teams reportedly had issues in pre-qualifying tech inspection, as the No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith and the No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet driven by Josh Berry both failed inspection twice. As a result, both teams have lost a crew member as well as pit selection.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting lineup

  1. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  2. #10 - Aric Almirola
  3. #21 - Harrison Burton
  4. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  5. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  6. #36 - Riley Herbst
  7. #5 - Kyle Larson
  8. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  9. #41 - Ryan Preece
  10. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  11. #17 - Chris Buescher
  12. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  13. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  14. #22 - Joey Logano
  15. #20 - Christopher Bell
  16. #2 - Austin Cindric
  17. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  18. #8 - Kyle Busch
  19. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  20. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  21. #3 - Austin Dillon
  22. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  23. #9 - Chase Elliott
  24. #43 - Erik Jones
  25. #1 - Ross Chastain
  26. #62 - Austin Hill
  27. #24 - William Byron
  28. #31 - Justin Haley
  29. #42 - Josh Berry
  30. #77 - Ty Dillon
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. #51 - JJ Yeley
  34. #15 - Brennan Poole
  35. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  36. #13 - Chandler Smith
  37. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  38. #78 - BJ McLeod
  39. #34 - Michael McDowell