Getty Images

In 2023, NASCAR celebrated its diamond anniversary and a 75-year rise from the moonshine-laden foothills of the Carolinas and the sands of Daytona Beach to being America's most popular form of motorsports. It was a season-long commemoration of the past, offered a compelling racing product in the present, and generated optimism for a future that now forever includes Ryan Blaney as a Cup Series champion.

From a long-awaited return to the legendary North Wilkesboro Speedway, to a bold new step for NASCAR on the streets of Chicago and all points in-between, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season was one filled with intrigue, sights old and new, and yet another highly competitive season with its fair share of surprises. While William Byron won a Cup Series-best six races and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson had four to his credit, no other driver had more than three wins on the year.

15 drivers in total won a race in 2023 for 10 different race teams, from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. winning the Daytona 500 for JTG Daugherty Racing to V8 Supercars star Shane Van Gisbergen becoming the first driver since 1963 -- and the first in the sport's modern era -- to win in his Cup Series debut at Chicago. And plenty more made their way to the front of the field at some point during the year, as all but three drivers who completed the full season had at least one top-five finish, and all but one had at least one top 10.

Here is a look at the final 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship standings and every driver who declared to earn Cup Series points during the year.

RankDriverChangeComment
1Ryan Blaney--Three wins (Coca-Cola 600, Talladega II, Martinsville II) | eight top fives | 18 top 10s | 562 laps led | Avg. finish: 14.1
2Kyle Larson--Four wins (Martinsville I, Richmond I, Southern 500, Las Vegas II) | 15 top fives | 18 top 10s | 1127 laps led | Avg. finish: 14.6
3William Byron--Six wins (Las Vegas I, Phoenix I, Darlington I, Atlanta II, Watkins Glen, Texas) | 15 top fives | 21 top 10s | 1016 laps led | Avg. finish: 11.0
4Christopher Bell--Two wins (Bristol I, Homestead) | 10 top fives | 19 top 10s | 599 laps led | Avg. finish: 12.9
5Denny Hamlin--Three wins (Kansas I, Pocono, Bristol II) | 14 top fives | 19 top 10s | 998 laps led | Avg. finish: 12.4
6Tyler Reddick--Two wins (COTA, Kansas II) | 10 top fives | 16 top 10s | 470 laps led | Avg. finish: 15.7
7Chris Buescher--Three wins (Richmond II, Michigan, Daytona II) | nine top fives | 17 top 10s | 255 laps led | Avg. finish: 12.1
8Brad Keselowski--Best finish: second (twice) | seven top fives | 16 top 10s | 341 laps led | Avg. finish: 14.4
9Ross Chastain--Two wins (Nashville, Phoenix II) | 10 top fives | 14 top 10s | 640 laps led | Avg. finish: 15.0
10Bubba Wallace--Best finish: third (Texas) | five top fives | 10 top 10s | 285 laps led | Avg. finish: 15.9
11Martin Truex Jr.--Three wins (Dover, Sonoma, New Hampshire) | nine top fives | 17 top 10s | 899 laps led | regular-season champion | Avg. finish: 13.3
12Joey Logano--One win (Atlanta I) | 11 top fives | 17 top 10s | 308 laps led | Avg. finish: 14.9
13Kevin Harvick--Best finish: second (Darlington I) | six top fives | 14 top 10s | 157 laps led | Avg. finish: 14.7
14Kyle Busch--Three wins (Fontana, Talladega I, Gateway) | 10 top fives | 17 top 10s | 241 laps led | Avg. finish: 15.0
15Michael McDowell--One win (Indianapolis) | two top fives | eight top 10s | 97 laps led | Avg. finish: 19.0
16Ricky Stenhouse Jr.--One win (Daytona 500) | two top fives | nine top 10s | 39 laps led | Avg. finish: 17.8
17Chase Elliott--Best finish: second (twice) | seven top fives | 15 top 10s | 195 laps led | Avg. finish: 13.1 | Missed seven races (injury, suspension)
18Ty Gibbs--Best finish: fourth (Charlotte Roval) | four top fives | 10 top 10s | 112 laps led | Sunoco Rookie of the Year | Avg. finish: 18.4
19Daniel Suarez--Best finish: second (Atlanta II) | three top fives | 10 top 10s | 48 laps led | Avg. finish: 19.0
20Alex Bowman--Best finish: third (twice) | four top fives | 10 top 10s | 89 laps led | Avg. finish: 17.2 | Missed three races (injury)
21AJ Allmendinger--One win (Charlotte Roval) | four top fives | seven top 10s | 64 laps led | Avg. finish: 19.6
22Aric Almirola--Best finish: second (Martinsville II) | two top fives | five top 10s | 173 laps led | Avg. finish: 19.6
23Ryan Preece--Best finish: fifth (Richmond II) | one top five | two top 10s | 149 laps led | Avg. finish: 20.8
24Austin Cindric--Best finish: fifth (Talladega II) | one top five | five top 10s | 33 laps led | Avg. finish: 21.6
25Corey LaJoie--Best finish: fourth (twice) | two top fives | three top 10s | 66 laps led | Avg. finish: 20.8
26Justin Haley--Best finish: second (Chicago) | one top five | two top 10s | 24 laps led | Avg. finish: 21.0
27Erik Jones--Best finish: third (Kansas II) | one top five | seven top 10s | 24 laps led | Avg. finish: 20.4
28Todd Gilliland--Best finish: eighth (Bristol I) | four top 10s | Avg. finish: 22.0
29Austin Dillon--Best finish: third (Bristol I) | one top five | seven top 10s | 19 laps led | Avg. finish: 21.8
30Chase Briscoe--Best finish: fourth (twice) | four top fives | eight top 10s | 184 laps led | Avg. finish: 20.3
31Harrison Burton--Best finish: sixth (Darlington I) | two top 10s | 25 laps led | Avg. finish: 24.7
32Ty Dillon--Best finish: 11th (Daytona II) | 11 laps led | Avg. finish: 27.5
33Noah Gragson--Best finish: 12th (Atlanta I) | two laps led | Avg. finish: 28.2 | Parted ways with Legacy Motor Club following Michigan, missed final 15 races
34Cody Ware--Seven starts | best finish: 14th (Daytona 500) | one lap led | Avg. finish: 27.7 | Indefinitely suspended by NASCAR on Apr. 10 (behavioral)
35Jenson Button--Three starts | best finish: 18th (COTA) | Avg. finish: 22.3
36Mike Rockenfeller--Three starts | best finish: 19th (Watkins Glen) | Avg. finish: 24.0
37Travis Pastrana--One start (Daytona 500) | finished 11th | two laps led
38Brodie Kostecki--One start (Indianapolis) | finished 22nd
39Jimmie Johnson--Three starts | best finish: 31st (Daytona 500) | Avg. finish: 35.3
40Kimi Raikkonen--One start (COTA) | finished 29th
41Jonathan Davenport--One start (Bristol I) | finished 36th