In 2023, NASCAR celebrated its diamond anniversary and a 75-year rise from the moonshine-laden foothills of the Carolinas and the sands of Daytona Beach to being America's most popular form of motorsports. It was a season-long commemoration of the past, offered a compelling racing product in the present, and generated optimism for a future that now forever includes Ryan Blaney as a Cup Series champion.

From a long-awaited return to the legendary North Wilkesboro Speedway, to a bold new step for NASCAR on the streets of Chicago and all points in-between, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season was one filled with intrigue, sights old and new, and yet another highly competitive season with its fair share of surprises. While William Byron won a Cup Series-best six races and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson had four to his credit, no other driver had more than three wins on the year.

15 drivers in total won a race in 2023 for 10 different race teams, from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. winning the Daytona 500 for JTG Daugherty Racing to V8 Supercars star Shane Van Gisbergen becoming the first driver since 1963 -- and the first in the sport's modern era -- to win in his Cup Series debut at Chicago. And plenty more made their way to the front of the field at some point during the year, as all but three drivers who completed the full season had at least one top-five finish, and all but one had at least one top 10.

Here is a look at the final 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship standings and every driver who declared to earn Cup Series points during the year.