gettyimages-1480873747.jpg
Getty Images

Kyle Larson won the pole for the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, earning the top starting spot by putting his dirt racing skills on full display during qualifying on Saturday evening. Larson went from sixth to first to win his Heat race, earning the most points (15) of any driver in the four Heats.

Austin Dillon, who won Heat 1, will join Larson on the outside pole in second. Ryan Blaney will start ninth after winning Heat 3, and Bubba Wallace will start 11th after winning Heat 4.

The pleasant surprise of qualifying was Cup Series journeyman J.J. Yeley, an experienced dirt racer who powered his way from ninth to third in Heat 3 to qualify third. Yeley's qualifying effort marks the first time he's qualified in either the top five or top 10 since all the way back in 2007, when he qualified fourth at Phoenix driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. It is also the third-best qualifying effort of Yeley's entire 357-race Cup career -- he won the pole at Michigan in 2007 and qualified second at Texas that same year -- and the best starting spot in the history of Rick Ware Racing.

Elsewhere in the Rick Ware Racing camp, the team announced Saturday that Cody Ware would step away from racing this weekend in order to focus on a personal matter. Three-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Matt Crafton was tabbed as Ware's substitute and qualified 24th.

Dirt late model star Jonathan Davenport, making his first career Cup start driving for Kaulig Racing, qualified 21st.

Food City Dirt Race starting lineup

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #3 - Austin Dillon
  3. #15 - J.J. Yeley
  4. #20 - Christopher Bell
  5. #8 - Kyle Busch
  6. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  7. #2 - Austin Cindric
  8. #41 - Ryan Preece
  9. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  10. #24 - William Byron
  11. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  12. #22 - Joey Logano
  13. #34 - Michael McDowell
  14. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  15. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  16. #1 - Ross Chastain
  17. #48 - Alex Bowman
  18. #43 - Erik Jones
  19. #10 - Aric Almirola
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton
  21. #13 - Jonathan Davenport
  22. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  23. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  24. #51 - Matt Crafton
  25. #31 - Justin Haley
  26. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  27. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  28. #17 - Chris Buescher
  29. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  30. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  31. #9 - Josh Berry
  32. #77 - Ty Dillon
  33. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  34. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  35. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  36. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  37. #78 - B.J. McLeod