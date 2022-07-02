Chase Elliott won the pole for the Kwik Trip 250 at Road America in dramatic fashion, laying down his fast lap in the final seconds of the final round of qualifying to take the top spot from Chase Briscoe. Elliott's lap of 134.427 (108.407 MPH) gave him his second pole of the 2022 season as he looks to defend his Road America win from a year ago.

Following their struggles at Sonoma, Toyota teams were notably absent from the top 10, including the No. 18 of Kyle Busch. After qualifying 13th, USA Network's broadcast reported that Busch's team found something they did not like in the engine, prompting them to change the motor on Busch's car. Busch will start at the rear of the field on Sunday as a result of the engine change.

The most pleasant surprise of qualifying was the effort turned in by veteran road racer Joey Hand. After making the final round of qualifying, Hand qualified his Rick Ware Racing No. 15 in ninth, giving the team one of the best qualifying efforts they've had in their history.

The lone team to have issues in pre-qualifying tech inspection was Team Hezeberg, which is making its third start of the season with driver Loris Hezemans. According to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, Hezemans' team failed tech inspection twice, leading to a loss of pit selection and a crewmember being ejected from the weekend.

Kwik Trip 250 starting lineup