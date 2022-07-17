Last week, Chase Elliott became the first driver to win three NASCAR races this season, but he has his work cut out for him if he wants to be the first driver to win consecutive starts on Sunday at the 2022 Ambetter 301. Last year in NASCAR at New Hampshire, Elliott started third in the grid and stayed within the top 10 through the first two race stages, but ultimately finished 18th. Can he capitalize on his momentum over the past few weeks and have a better result to lead NASCAR DFS lineups? Which NASCAR DFS strategy could lead you to victory?

Ryan Blaney could be another top option after he finished fifth last weekend and fifth in last year's NASCAR at New Hampshire race.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win.

Last week, Bubba Wallace finished 14th after starting 32nd in the field at the Quaker State 400.

Top 2022 Ambetter 301 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at New Hampshire, we can tell you McClure is high on Denny Hamlin ($10,600 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel). Outside of his wins at Richmond and Charlotte, he has three top-five and four top-10 finishes this year.

Hamlin has the seventh-most quality passes this season with 1,144 and the fifth-highest positive pass differential with 201. His aggressiveness on tracks has served him well and he has the eighth-most fastest laps among all drivers with 186. Although Hamlin hasn't had strong outcomes on mile-long intermediate tracks this season, in four such races last year, he had two top-three and two top-10 showings.

Another part of McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy includes rostering Martin Truex Jr. ($10,400 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel). Truex Jr. finished 11th at last week's Quaker State 400, and although he is still looking for his first win this season, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes on the year. Truex Jr. will be looking for a better outcome than last season's 12th-place finish after starting second last July.

This season, Truex Jr. is still looking for his first win after he won four races last year. Still, he is sixth in the Cup Series point standings and has been competitive with an average mid-race position of 12.5. Truex Jr. has the third-most quality passes among all drivers this season with 1,213 and has led for the seventh-most laps with 281 this season. Get more NASCAR DFS advice here.

How to set 2022 NASCAR at New Hampshire DFS lineups

