Just like in every other sport, the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race will feature many of the top competitors in the sport nearing the midpoint of the 2023 season. Drivers such as Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, William Byron and Kyle Busch will be in the field at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. Each of the top 13 drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series standings will be featured in the NASCAR DFS driver pool for the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Ryan Blaney won last year's NASCAR All-Star Race. But that was his only victory of the year and he's winless in his last 38 races. He's priced toward the middle of the pack of sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, but should he be included in your NASCAR DFS strategy? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR All-Star Race DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Kyle Larson's win at Martinsville (6-1) and Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 11 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2023 All-Star Race NASCAR DFS picks

For the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race, McClure is high on Larson, who has won two of the last four NASCAR All-Star Races. The 12-year driver has been one of NASCAR's best since his debut and won the 2021 championship. Larson has two victories and finished in the top five in six of 15 races this calendar year.

Larson is ninth in the Cup Series standings but he is one of only three drivers with multiple victories. He has five top-five finishes in nine Cup Series races this season, including three finishes in first or second over the last seven competitions. With his success in previous NASCAR All-Star Races, Larson could be position for another big weekend.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Denny Hamlin. The 42-year-old driver is shortly removed from his NASCAR at Kansas victory on May 5. He's finished top five in three of his last five races and is fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Hamlin finished second in the NASCAR All-Star Race last year and you can be sure he wants those bragging rights and $1 million purse as the All-Star Race winner. He's also finished in the top five in two of the last three years in the NASCAR All-Star Race. McClure sees another strong finish coming with his DFS picks for Sunday's race. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at North Wilkesboro Speedway 2023? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR DFS.