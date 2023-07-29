The NASAR Cup Series returns to Richmond Raceway for the first time since April for the 2023 Cook Out 400 on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Kyle Larson won the first race of the season at Richmond Raceway and after what happened last weekend at NASCAR at Pocono, he'll certainly have more fuel under his hood this Sunday. Denny Hamlin, the eventual winner, made contact with Larson's car. Larson crashed and finished 20th despite leading 24 laps and the two were not happy with one another after the race. Will this continue into NASCAR at Richmond on Sunday? How should this affect your NASCAR DFS strategy? Should an angry Larson with recent success at Richmond Raceway be featured in NASCAR DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 13 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 Cook Out 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Richmond, McClure is high on Martin Truex Jr. ($11,00 on DraftKings, $14,000 on FanDuel). Truex had his sixth top-five finish in his last eight races when he placed third at Pocono Raceway last Sunday. He won the Crayon 301 the week before and has two wins over his last six races. The 43-year-old retained the NASCAR Cup Series lead, creating separation from second-place William Byron last weekend.

Truex has plenty of success at Richmond Raceway, winning three of his last eight races with seven top-five finishes in his last nine races there. The 2017 Cup Series champion is in a prime position to extend his lead in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, a lead he won't want to relinquish with only five races left before the playoffs.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Denny Hamlin ($10,500 on DraftKings, $13,000 on FanDuel), who is coming off a victory at the HighPoint.Com 400 last Sunday. The result didn't come without controversy, which included a caution flag that allowed Hamlin to drive over the finish line. Still, the 42-year-old did enough to earn his second victory of the season and third top-10 finish in his last five races. It was also his ninth top-10 result of the season.

Hamlin has finished in the top five in 10 of his last 13 races at Richmond Raceway, including two victories and two runner-ups over that span. He's comfortable with the track dimensions, evident by his four victories over 33 career races there. After earning his 50th NASCAR Cup Series victory last weekend in a tense victory lane, Hamlin is worth a heavy price tag to put together a top performance on Sunday. See which other drivers to roster here.

