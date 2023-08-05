Kevin Harvick has Michigan International Speedway since 2018. Harvick has five victories over eight races there, with seven top-seven finishes over that span. With the 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway scheduled for Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET., should you include Harvick in your NASCAR DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Harvick will feel comfortable when he enters his car and could be strongly considered for NASCAR DFS picks.

Harvick also needs a victory to remove any doubt about his NASCAR playoff status. He's sixth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings without a win this season to guarantee a spot in the NASCAR playoffs. His 10 top-10 finishes have been pivotal to earning enough points to stay towards the top of the standings, which has made him a viable target in the 2023 NASCAR at Michigan DFS driver pool even without a victory. Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at Michigan 2023, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Michigan DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 13 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Michigan, McClure is high on Denny Hamlin ($10,700 on DraftKings, $13,500 on FanDuel). Hamlin is coming off a second-place finish at the Cook Out 400 after winning the HighPoint.Com 400 the week before. Last week was his third straight top-seven finish, fourth top-10 finish in his last six races and 10th top-10 result of the season.

The 42-year-old driver has climbed up to second place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with four weeks left before the playoffs. Hamlin has recent success at Michigan International Speedway, finishing sixth or better in his last five races there. He finished third last August, has two career victories, and owns 17 top-10 finishes in 32 races in Michigan.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Martin Truex Jr. ($10,500 on DraftKings, $13,000 on FanDuel), who is coming off his third straight top-10 finish after placing seventh at the Cook Out 400 last Sunday. He has led at least one lap in six of his last seven races, including 18 at the Cook Out 400 to earn valuable NASCAR DFS points. He won two of those races.

The NASCAR Cup Series points leader is one of only three drivers with at least three victories this season, and his 12 top-10 finishes only trail Kyle Busch (13). Truex won the Cup Series in 2017 and could be on his way to doing so again this season, as he currently holds a 39-point lead over Hamlin. The 43-year-old has six straight top-10 finishes at Michigan International Speedway and eight top-10 results in his last 10 races there. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2023 NASCAR at Michigan DFS lineups

