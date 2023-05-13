The NASCAR Cup Series heads to "The Lady in Black" for the 2023 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. Denny Hamlin is coming off a win at Kansas Speedway and won the 2020 spring race at this track. Last year's winner, Joey Logano, has struggled with consistency so far this season. He failed to crack the top 30 in back-to-back races at the GEICO 500 and Wurth 400 before finishing sixth at Kansas last week, so should you include him in your NASCAR DFS lineups?

Logano is a mid-tier option in the NASCAR DFS driver pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Kyle Larson is the most expensive driver for your 2023 Goodyear 400 DFS lineups, but is he worth breaking the bank for? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at Darlington 2023, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Darlington DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Kyle Larson's win at Martinsville (6-1) and Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 11 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Top 2023 Goodyear 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Darlington, McClure is high on Denny Hamlin, who is gunning for back-to-back wins. Hamlin took the checkered flag last weekend in Kansas and is comfortable racing at Darlington. He is a four-time Darlington winner, with his most recent victory coming in the fall of 2021.

Hamlin has three top-five finishes in his last four races, capped off by his impressive win last week. The veteran has nine top-10 finishes in his last 12 tries at "The Lady in Black," including eight inside the top five. He has 16 top-10 finishes in 21 career starts with 792 laps led, making him a no-brainer addition to NASCAR DFS lineups on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Martin Truex Jr., who led 248 laps in a dominant Mother's Day win at this track in 2021. He backed up that impressive victory with a fourth-place finish at Darlington in the Southern 500 later that year. Truex was outside the top 20 in both races at this track last year, but those results were unconventional.

He crashed near the front of this race last year and blew a water pump while running in the top three of the Southern 500 in the fall. Truex has been able to find his form in recent weeks, posting four top-eight finishes in the last five weeks after just one in his previous seven. McClure is going to ride Truex's momentum with his DFS picks for Sunday's race. See which other drivers to roster here.

