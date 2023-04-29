Kyle Larson continues to be a mainstay atop the NASCAR DFS driver pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, as he finds himself in that position again for Sunday's 2023 Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Larson won Dover's fall race in 2019 before finishing second in the 2021 spring race. He is coming off a disappointing showing at Talladega last week, but he is more comfortable on this type of track. Should you include him in your NASCAR DFS picks?

Chase Elliott, who won at Dover last year, has finishes of 10th and 12th since returning from a five-race absence due to a leg injury. Elliott could be a popular pick in NASCAR DFS lineups, but which direction should you go with your NASCAR DFS strategy? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at Dover 2023, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Dover DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), and Kyle Larson's win at Martinsville (6-1). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 10 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2023 Wurth 400 at Dover. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2023 Wurth 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Dover, McClure is high on Kyle Larson, who is the betting favorite for Sunday's race. Larson continues to find himself atop the NASCAR odds board, particularly on tracks like Dover. He won Dover's fall race in 2019 before posting a second-place finish in 2021 and a sixth-place result last year. Larson's disappointing showing at Talladega was predictable, but that should not slow him down on Sunday.

He led 263 laps during his runner-up in 2021 and led another 19 laps last year with Hendrick Motorsports. Larson has 11 top-10s in his last 13 starts on the Monster Mile, including seven in the top five. Hendrick Motorsports had the top four finishers in 2021 and three of the top six finishers last year, along with winning all three races on one-mile or shorter tracks this year.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Kevin Harvick, who has not finished outside the top 10 at Dover since 2017. He has been one of the most consistent drivers at this track, posting eight straight top-10 finishes since his 17th-place finish in October 2017. Harvick won the Dover race in May 2018 and added another victory in August 2020.

The veteran has three NASCAR Cup Series wins at Dover, so he is confident and comfortable coming into this race. He is the second-most experienced active driver at this track behind Kurt Busch, but Harvick is well ahead of Busch for the most laps led. He already has a trio of top-five finishes this season, and McClure expects him to contend again on Sunday. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2023 NASCAR at Dover DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at Dover 2023? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR DFS.