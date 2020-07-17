Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Cole Custer on his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Kentucky Speedway ( 1:24 )

The NASCAR Cup Series surges into the final run toward the playoffs beginning Sunday at the 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500. The 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway quad-oval hosts the race, which sees the green flag drop at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. Daily Fantasy players looking to enter tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings need to find balance between stars like current NASCAR Cup Series points leader Kevin Harvick and drivers on the 16-driver playoff bubble like Austin Dillon, William Byron and Erik Jones.

Is Harvick, who carries a hefty $14,500 price on FanDuel and $11,300 on DraftKings, a smart play out of the NASCAR DFS driver pool Sunday at Texas? And which value drivers should you be all over?

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday. McClure dominated NASCAR DFS at the 2020 Daytona 500, turning a 4x ROI after rostering four of the top seven drivers.

He then crushed the 2020 Real Heroes 400, with his top three picks -- Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. -- all finishing in the top eight. He also had Truex Jr. at No. 1 in his DraftKings value rankings for his win at Martinsville and then had Kevin Harvick at No. 1 for his win at Indianapolis. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500.

Top 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR DFS picks

McClure's NASCAR driver pool for Texas includes Christopher Bell at $9,000 on FanDuel and $9,100 on DraftKings. The NASCAR Cup Series rookie is trending well in recent races, with three top-10 finishes in his last six races. Bell is currently 23rd in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, but the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 comes at a perfect time for him.

That's because Bell cruised to victory at Texas Motor Speedway in last year's Xfinity Series race as part of an eight-win season that saw him place third in the points standings. Bell also had second- and third-place finishes at Texas in Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity Series car, so he knows the Texas quad oval well. With a strong history at Texas and a good recent run in the Cup Series, McClure advises you to lock Bell in as one of the top overall NASCAR DFS plays for Sunday's O'Reilly Auto Parts 500.

McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Joey Logano ($9,500 on DraftKings, $11,500 on FanDuel), who has two wins and seven top-10s this season. "Sliced Bread" has visited Victory Lane at Texas Motor Speedway as part of his 25-victory NASCAR Cup Series career, winning the 2014 Duck Commander 500.

Currently fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings, Logano won at Las Vegas and Phoenix before COVID-19 derailed the NASCAR season. After the restart, he has top-10 runs at Darlington, Charlotte, Martinsville and Indianapolis. And with 12 top-10 runs at Texas, McClure sees Logano as a strong NASCAR DFS plays for Sunday's O'Reilly Auto Parts 500.

How to set 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for the 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR at Kentucky.