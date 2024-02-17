Winning your NASCAR DFS contests doesn't mean you need to have the overall winner. If you can find value in cheaper options from the NASCAR DFS player pool who perform substantially better than their price on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings would project, that could differentiate your NASCAR DFS lineups. But with the 2024 Daytona 500 marking the beginning of the new NASCAR Cup Series schedule, there's not much timely data to go off, so how should you form your 2024 Daytona 500 DFS strategy for one of the year's marquee races beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday?

Ryan Blaney was the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion and outside of a 36th-place finish due to an accident in his most recent running at Daytona International Speedway, he's finished eight or better in five of his last six competitions at the track. Should this consistency make you feel confident about spending up for him to include in 2024 Daytona 500 DFS picks? Alex Bowman is a cheaper option for NASCAR DFS lineups and finished fifth in last year's Daytona 500, so could he repeat that success? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the Daytona 500 2024 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Daytona DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model was red-hot in the 2023 season, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 15 winners since 2021 and nine last year alone. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

For NASCAR at Daytona, McClure is high on Christopher Bell. The 29-year-old finished third at the Daytona 500 last year and although he's run into some bad luck with accidents in previous Daytona 500s, he's still put together impressive results when running at Daytona International Speedway. He finished in the top five in three straight Bluegreen Vacations Duels, a preliminary event before the Daytona 500 run on the same speedway.

Now, Bell just needs to replicate that success on a more consistent basis in the main attraction at Daytona International Speedway. He led 32 laps at the 2021 Daytona 500 before finishing 16th in just the second of four Daytona 500 runs he finished. Bell enters his fourth season with Joe Gibbs Racing, one of the best teams in NASCAR. The continued familiarity with his team should help him entering one of the marquee races of the year and McClure loves his value to NASCAR DFS lineups for the 2024 Daytona 500.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Brad Keselowski. The 40-year-old finished eighth in the Cup Series standings last year in a season that included 16 top-10 finishes with seven top-five results. Keselowski, the 2012 Cup Series Champion, is one of the most experienced drivers in the 2024 Daytona 500 driver pool at Daytona International Speedway, making this his 53rd start at the track.

He finished second in his last competition at Daytona International Speedway in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in August. He has three victories at the speedway, most recently winning in February 2022 and has four top-10 finishes in his last six races there. Keselowski has the skill, experience and expertise for another finish toward the top of the 2024 Daytona 500 leaderboard, making him a value for Daytona 500 NASCAR DFS lineups this Sunday. See which other drivers to roster here.

