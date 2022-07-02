The NASCAR Cup Series made its return to Road America for the first time since 1956 last year, where Chase Elliott won the Made in America 250. Elliott started the race in 35th and battled forward for the second of his two wins last season. Elliott will try for a repeat performance at Sunday's 2022 Kwik Trip 250 at Road America, but other drivers like Kyle Larson, who won three of the seven road course races last season, will try to keep him out of victory lane.

Should you favor either in your NASCAR DFS lineups on Sunday, or should you target other options for your NASCAR at Road America DFS picks? Denny Hamlin hasn't won at a road track since 2016 at Watkins Glen, but he has seven top-five finishes on such tracks since 2019.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win.

Recently, McClure was high on Austin Cindric in his Toyota/Save Mart 350 picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, and he finished fifth after starting 25th. Prior to that, McClure featured Joey Logano, who won the Enjoy Illinois 300. His model, which simulates every race 10,000 times, called seven outright winners last season. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Top 2022 Kwik Trip 250 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Road America, we can tell you McClure is high on Chase Elliott ($11,100 on DraftKings and $14,000 on FanDuel). Elliott won his second race of the season last week in Nashville and is the leader in the point standings so far this season with 586. He trails only William Byron in total laps led, and has 513 for the year.

Over the last three seasons, Elliott has the highest driver rating at road courses among all NASCAR drivers with 118.5. During that stretch, he's won one-third of the road races he's been in, including last year's Made in America 250. Elliott also has the sixth-highest pass differential this season at plus-182 and will be looking to continue his dominance again this weekend.

Another part of McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy includes rostering Daniel Suarez ($7,700 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel). Suarez's stock has been on the rise since he won the All-Star Open ahead of the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race. On June 12, he also won the Toyota/Save Mart 350. Suarez ended up with a 15th place finish in last weekend's Ally 400, but qualified well to start fifth.

Suarez's first win this season was also on the second road track event of 2022. Although he finished 24th at Circuit of the Americas at the end of March, he started second in that race and was able to lead for just under one-quarter of the laps. For the year, Suarez is just outside of the top 10 drivers in the Cup Series in total number of fastest laps with 127. Get NASCAR DFS picks here.

How to set 2022 NASCAR at Road America DFS lineups

