Aric Almirola
Getty Images

Aric Almirola won the pole for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday evening, earning the top starting spot with a lap of 14.946 (mph). Almirola's pole is his first of the 2022 season and the fourth of his career.

Almirola became the latest non-playoff driver to steal the show in recent weeks, as he looks to follow up on wins by non-playoff drivers Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace in the opening two races of the Round of 16. Almirola was able to hold off playoff driver and Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe, who qualified second as he looks to avoid playoff elimination.

Friday's practice session preceding qualifying featured an inconvenience for one playoff driver that nearly turned disastrous for two. During Group B practice, Kyle Busch went for a self-spin in Turns 1 and 2, then barely avoided getting hit by the oncoming Austin Cindric. Cindric's evasive maneuver prevented damage to either car, but Busch only managed a 21st-place qualifying run.

Eight of the top 10 qualifiers, including Briscoe in second through Cindric in ninth, were playoff drivers. Daniel Suarez starts deepest of all playoff drivers in 29th.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race starting lineup

  1. #10 - Aric Almirola
  2. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  3. #48 - Alex Bowman
  4. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  7. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  8. #20 - Christopher Bell
  9. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  10. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  11. #41 - Cole Custer
  12. #1 - Ross Chastain
  13. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  14. #45 - Bubba Wallace
  15. #22 - Joey Logano
  16. #24 - William Byron
  17. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  18. #34 - Michael McDowell
  19. #31 - Justin Haley
  20. #17 - Chris Buescher
  21. #18 - Kyle Busch
  22. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  23. #9 - Chase Elliott
  24. #43 - Erik Jones
  25. #23 - Ty Gibbs
  26. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  27. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  28. #3 - Austin Dillon
  29. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  30. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  31. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  34. #42 - Ty Dillon
  35. #77 - Landon Cassill
  36. #15 - J.J. Yeley