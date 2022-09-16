Aric Almirola won the pole for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday evening, earning the top starting spot with a lap of 14.946 (mph). Almirola's pole is his first of the 2022 season and the fourth of his career.
Almirola became the latest non-playoff driver to steal the show in recent weeks, as he looks to follow up on wins by non-playoff drivers Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace in the opening two races of the Round of 16. Almirola was able to hold off playoff driver and Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe, who qualified second as he looks to avoid playoff elimination.
Friday's practice session preceding qualifying featured an inconvenience for one playoff driver that nearly turned disastrous for two. During Group B practice, Kyle Busch went for a self-spin in Turns 1 and 2, then barely avoided getting hit by the oncoming Austin Cindric. Cindric's evasive maneuver prevented damage to either car, but Busch only managed a 21st-place qualifying run.
Eight of the top 10 qualifiers, including Briscoe in second through Cindric in ninth, were playoff drivers. Daniel Suarez starts deepest of all playoff drivers in 29th.
Bass Pro Shops Night Race starting lineup
- #10 - Aric Almirola
- #14 - Chase Briscoe
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #4 - Kevin Harvick
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #41 - Cole Custer
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
- #45 - Bubba Wallace
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #24 - William Byron
- #8 - Tyler Reddick
- #34 - Michael McDowell
- #31 - Justin Haley
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #18 - Kyle Busch
- #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #23 - Ty Gibbs
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #99 - Daniel Suarez
- #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
- #7 - Corey LaJoie
- #51 - Cody Ware
- #78 - B.J. McLeod
- #42 - Ty Dillon
- #77 - Landon Cassill
- #15 - J.J. Yeley